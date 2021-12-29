PHOTO
Dubai : The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has signed a memorandum of agreement with the New Media Academy, an educational institution in Dubai, with the aim of jointly developing the ‘Executive Diploma for Digital Government Communication’ award.
The partnership agreement was formalised at the MBRSG headquarters in Dubai, with the signing conducted by H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, and Rashid Al Awadhi, CEO of New Media Academy, in the presence of a number of officials and employees from both parties.
The Executive Diploma of Government Digital Communication aims to develop and enhance the tools and skills of digital communication officials and increase the efficiency of those responsible for institutional communication in government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai, in UAE federal government agencies, and in government departments in Arab countries.
“Much of the quality of daily life that we enjoy today relies on the government having effective communication tools. In our current world, which is witnessing unprecedented acceleration in all fields and tremendous technological progress in the delivery of information, it is important to develop our communication capabilities to keep pace with evolving requirements. Therefore, based on the directives of our wise leadership, which aim to combine the efforts of government institutions to enrich government knowledge and empower national cadres, and our keenness at the school to build quality knowledge partnership relationships, we have today concluded a memorandum of agreement with the New Media Academy to launch a specialised educational programme, the Executive Diploma for Government Digital Communication," said H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri.
"The new executive diploma enhances the skills and expertise of institutional communication officials in local and federal government institutions, contributes to raising the efficiency of digital communication between government institutions, and supports the development of new communication channels to facilitate the communication process. The New Media Academy has a renowned reputation and great experience through its projects and initiatives that contribute to enriching this sector and through its distinguished educational content,” His Excellency added.
Rashid Al-Awadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, added: "Over the course of nearly two decades, the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government has been responsible for creating the modern scene of government work in the Emirate of Dubai and advancing the skills of graduate government leaders. The 50 goals require us to do more of this work - we need such strategic partnerships to raise the ceiling of the government’s academic and professional digital level. Through our collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, we seek to play an effective role in enhancing the government’s digital landscape in the UAE and across the Arab region.”
The Executive Diploma for Government Digital Communication diploma programme targets heads of departments in government institutions in the country and communication officials in 52 local and federal government institutions, as well as those concerned with institutional communication in Arab countries wishing to enhance their digital communication skills.
The programme will be held over seven weeks and comprises of two parts; the first includes forty educational and training hours conducted virtually by the New Media Academy, while MBRSG conducts thirty hours of distance or Hybrid teaching over the second part.
