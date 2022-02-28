Exhibition sheds lights on the latest developments in the field

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ‘Shaping the Future of Dermatology and Aesthetics’ is the dominating topic at the Dubai World Trade Centre this week as the 21st edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition – Dubai Derma 2022, continues for the 2nd day of its three-day consecutive run. The largest and leading dermatology event in the Middle East, Africa, and Indian subcontinent region saw an incredible turn out from its first day, including new and previous visitors and participants, demonstrating the ability and safety of the UAE to hold such large wide-scale in-person events.

Korean participation at Dubai Derma 2022:

His Excellency LEE Seok-gu, Ambassador of South Korea to the UAE, graced the exhibition with his presence as he toured the halls of Dubai Derma, accompanied by Mr. Kwon Soonman, President of Korea Health Industry Development Institute, and Mr. Yu Jeoung-yeol, CEO of Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, they all toured the exhibition and admired the latest Korean technologies in the field of Dermatology and aesthetics showcased at Dubai Derma 2022. His Excellency Byung-jun Moon, Consul General of South Korea in Dubai, also visited the exhibition and emphasized on the great importance these events hold when it comes to relationships between the UAE and Korea.

The renowned derma event also sheds light on new technologies which will provide an easier way to obtain results that visitors are aiming to achieve, such as FLOFIF, a multi-task Korean machine that combines the power of face lifting and body slimming in one handheld device.

The Exhibition:

In the last couple of decades, dermatology has embraced various new dimensions with progress in dermatoscopy, skin imaging technique, immune-dermatology, laser, and aesthetic dermatology. Advances in technology and new inventions in rapid diagnostics are also revolutionizing how dermatologists approach patient care. This year’s edition of Dubai Derma has shed light on these astonishing breakthroughs in the world of dermatology and laser.

Some of the most innovative technologies are present and exhibitors are showcasing live demonstrations to show the true effectiveness of their product. Laser devices are a major focus as they are a preferred method by many clients for treatments to reduce facial wrinkles and skin irregularities, such as blemishes or acne scars.

One of the main breakthroughs the event focuses on is the revolutionary treatment in the field of laser, the Vaser-Lipo,’ a type of liposuction that breaks apart fat cells and loosens them from your deeper tissues so that fat can effectively be removed during the treatment. VITATCK, who is one of the exhibitors that shed light on this device, assured that the use of this new technique which they are exhibiting today at Dubai Derma 2022 is the newest and most improved way for liposuction as it is more efficient and requires less recovery time.

More than 20,000 visitors from 104 countries are attending the event where doctors, professionals, consultants, cosmetologists, and beauty experts from around the world join to exchange scientific knowledge, address developments in dermatology and skincare sector, discuss the most important topics related to the sector, and to explore business opportunities within the industry.

Dubai Derma’s current theme, ‘Shaping the Future of Dermatology and Aesthetics,’ will particularly focus on how new products, procedures, and technology are revolutionizing the industry and gives more attention and detail to the comfort of the consumer or patient. The skin health industry is one of the fastest growing economical boosters in recent years and events like Dubai Derma provides an opportunity for business, investors, and consumers to connect on a personal scale. More than 1,200 international aesthetic, anti-aging, skincare brands, and laser technologies from 400 exhibitors are on display with strong country representation from South Korea, France, China, Spain, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Italy, and Poland.

MOU signings:

The 2nd day of Dubai Derma also witnessed the signing of an MOU between the Arab Academy of Dermatology & Aesthetics and Derma Planet to study cooperation opportunities between Dubai Derma and Luxor Derma that aim to boost and advance the dermatology and aesthetic field through conferences, exhibitions, and workshops. During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abdul Wahab Al Fouzan, President of Arab Academy of Dermatology & Aesthetics, discussed the upcoming collaboration that can occur within Egypt and the methods of training dermatology specialists on the best methods to use the latest advancement in the field.

The Conference:

The second day of the conference discussed several topics related to dermatology like ‘Clinical Dermatology,’ ‘Injectables,’ and the latest advancements in ‘Regenerative Medicine.’ The conference also featured several workshops that highlighted body contouring and derma peeling.

