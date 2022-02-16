Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IceWarp, a global leader in developing unified collaboration tools and messaging solutions for companies of all sizes, cements its presence in the middle east with the opening of its first office located in the prime area of Business Bay in Dubai. With a presence across 50+ countries, IceWarp provides businesses with affordable, seamlessly integrated, and easy-to-use communications solution, that covers all aspects of business collaboration and productivity.

With a capacity of over 20 people, the new office at the prominent location at Marasi Drive in Business Bay, puts IceWarp at the heart of the business hub in the city that will allow them to strengthen their position in the region and grow the presence of brand even further.

Pramod Sharda, CEO, Icewarp India, and the Middle East, said during the inauguration, “It is a tremendously thrilling moment for us at Icewarp as we take another step towards realizing our goals of expanding the company’s footprint in the MENA region. Our local, as well as global teams, are bullish on the expected growth from Icewarp's ME operations as we strengthen our presence in the area and look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities created in recent times for enterprise-email collaboration solutions and work-from-anywhere setups. We believe that our new office's inauguration in Dubai's Business Bay area surely reinforces our commitment towards the region as we look forward to providing seamlessly collaborated enterprise email solutions to organizations of all sizes residing in the Middle East and North Africa while creating opportunities for professionals.”

With over 50 million users worldwide, IceWarp’s stellar collaborative solution caters to companies of all sizes, that offer a supremely simplified ecosystem of email solutions that transforms how corporate teams share information and optimize business processes through its streamlined and seamless team collaboration tools. The continually intensifying move to and acceptance of remote and hybrid working scenarios since the pandemic first hit has made IceWarp’s interactive family of applications a highly sought-after solution.

This new office is a sign of IceWarp’s consistent growth and the ever-increasing demand for its extremely collaborative and affordable email solutions. The new office will enable the brand to widen the presence of its smooth interface and incredible ability to be used alongside the most popularly used enterprise collaboration software.

About IceWarp:

IceWarp is a global leader for developing business email communication and collaboration solutions serving more than 50 million paid users and 50,000 customers worldwide across 50+ countries.

We believe in offering an affordable, seamlessly integrated, and easy-to-use communications solution to business and providing a true alternative to Microsoft’s and Google’s products. We strive to save our customer’s costs and help them to make a difference in their day-to-day business by covering all aspects of business collaboration and productivity from business-grade email to TeamChat, thus enabling them with all aspects of project teamwork including audio and video conferences, as well as document sharing and collaborative editing.

Icewarp is a true alternative to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace

For more information, please visit https://www.icewarp.co.in/

