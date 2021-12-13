Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi's ultimate shopping destination, will welcome its newest resident, the fastest-growing retail outlet for contemporary and affordable furniture and décor, Home Box, in the second quarter of 2022. This will be Home Box's fourth retail outlet in the capital and the 11th store in the UAE as part of the company's expansion strategy, which aims to broaden its value furniture, homeware, and home decor offerings in the region. Strategically located in the heart of the city, at Al Wahda Mall, the new expansive store, is among the largest outlets in Abu Dhabi covering over 22,000 square feet of prime space. The new store features a fresh, ultra-modern look and feels with a revamped, trend-driven theme and customer-focused shopping experience.

Wajeb Al Khoury, Director, Line Investments and Property, said, “A strategically located Home Box store in Abu Dhabi’s most happening place, Al Wahda Mall, will keep residents and visitors engaged and entertained year-round, and offer all the conveniences at their fingertips.”

Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager, Al Wahda Mall, said, “We are delighted to welcome a well-known brand like Home Box to our mall. As part of our retail strategy, we want to consciously bring in novel retail concepts to delight our customers, and the presence of Home Box in our mall is proof of that effort.”

Home Box CEO, Ajay Antal, said that the new store was designed with the millennial customer in mind and their desire for an expertly laid out one-stop shop that offers an extensive range of modern and classic furniture and premium home accessories at affordable prices.

“Abu Dhabi is a special market for us mostly due to its cultural vibrancy and our customers’ sense of style and fashion. Driven by their thirst for affordable modern furniture, we will have a new store to complement our existing outlets in the region. This new store, which will also cover all Abudhabi, will feature our best-selling pieces as well as a new range of trendy homes. Al Wahda Mall is the super-regional shopping destination in the heart of the city, so the location of Home Box only seems appropriate for the most happening place to be.” said Ajay.

Launched in 2013, Home Box is one of Landmark Group’s fastest-growing value furniture and homeware concepts. With an extensive offering of great quality products, Home Box makes customers feel at home with its good, honest prices and friendly, helpful service. Through Home Box, the Group aims to provide customers with tasteful yet affordable home furnishing solutions. Home Box, which has 31 stores in three GCC countries (UAE, KSA, and Bahrain) and 10 franchise stores in Africa, plans to expand further in the UAE in the future.

With more than 350 brands in its award-winning retail location, Al Wahda Mall remains the top choice for shopping, entertainment, and leisure destination in the heart of Abu Dhabi. The lifestyle hub has a world-class mix of fashion, food, family entertainment, fitness, and hypermarket outlets.

