PHOTO
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—Saudi-based fintech savings app Hakbah announced that Dimitar Kazakov has joined Chief Technology Officer and a co-founder and Marcin Szynal has joined as vice president of Engineering to level up the technical team and take Hakbah to the next step on its ambitious journey to be one of the top three companies in savings industry in the Middle East.
Hakbah Fintech is on a mission to encourage people to save and to promote better financial health. Hakbah’s core savings feature uses savings groups as an economic anchor to help people acquire better saving habits and gain access to funds via their savings.
Kazakov will lead the tech and engineering teams to build and deliver new features and expand the app’s savings offerings. He brings over 17 years of leadership expertise working with start-ups and scale-ups in fintech and e-commerce. He has held pivotal roles at Microsoft, Cardeo Ltd, Swogo, and other companies in Europe.
“I’m excited to join Hakbah and utilize my experience with such a groundbreaking early-stage business and have the opportunity to play a significant role in its growth from the inception stage. I’m looking forward to starting the next chapter to digitalize traditional savings and elevate it to help people benefit their savings,” Kazakov said.
Szynal, as VP of engineering, will report directly to Kazakov to meet the challenge of building great new features for our growing user base while focusing on world-class standards of quality and reliability. Szynal has over ten years of experience in software development in Europe and GCC, including RTA Dubai, Landmark Group, Netflix, Adidas, Lavazza, and Nordic API.
Szynal said: “I’m immediately impressed both by Hakbah’s vision and mission, and its impact on people. Hakbah has a great future ahead as it enables its customers to continue to build savings, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that journey.”
Hakbah offers its solution under a Fintech Sandbox permit from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). Hakbah successfully raised USD 1.2 million in seed rounds in Jan. 2021. Despite the pandemic, the company has continued hiring and strengthening its leadership team; it grew 4x just in Q4 2021 with recorded a 200% increase in total customer savings.
To learn more about Hakbah, please visit https://www.hakbah.com.
-Ends-
About Hakbah
Hakbah is a new kind of savings experience that empowers people to maximize their savings with their goals in mind. By blending behavioral tradition with technology, Hakbah provides people with the tools they need to manage and join savings groups with ease and trust. Loved by its users, Hakbah has 1,000+ five-star ratings.
Media team of Hakbah
Email hello@hakbah.com
Contact Information:
Hakbah Fintech Ltd
hello@hakbah.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.