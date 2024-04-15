Muscat – Omani company Thawani Technologies has been included in the list of the 50 most powerful companies in financial technology in the Middle East for the year 2024 by ‘Forbes Middle East’.

‘Forbes Middle East’, which rates leading and influential companies in financial technology in the region, credits firms according to their points of strength in electronic payments, open banking platforms, investment, savings and lending applications among other features.

Thawani Technologies ranked 40th on the list, and is the only Omani company to be included in this list for the year 2024.

