PHOTO
Doha, Qatar: Continuing with its commitment to offer unparalleled services to clients and be a pioneer in the field of logistics, GWC got accredited as an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) from Qatar’s General Authority of Customs.
GWC met all the stringent range of conditions and requirements and internationally accredited safety and security standards requirements to become a trusted international supply chain operator by the General Authority of Customs and is now the first company to be awarded this certificate in the customs clearance category in Qatar, and the accreditation for Authorized Economic Operator in Import/Export Category.
It will now be able to offer its diversified services with quicker turnarounds and higher compliance to world-class safety and security standards.
“Meeting all the requirements of the AEO programme is testament to our due diligence in ensuring that our processes and systems are of the highest-standard and our commitment to go that extra mile in raising the standards of supply chain locally and internationally,” remarked Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC.
The Authorized Economic Operation Programme was launched by General Authority of Customs in 2019, in compliance with World Customs Organisation standards, to develop partnership and cooperation with the private sector, for the purpose of facilitating international trade.
-Ends-
About GWC
Established in 2004, GWC has become the leader in logistics and supply chain solutions in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. The company offers best in class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. The company provides these services, utilizing a global freight network of more than 600 offices and a solid logistics infrastructure spanning over 3.8 million square metres. GWC is the first regional supporter and official logistics provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.
For media related inquiries, please contact us by email at media@gwclogistics.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.