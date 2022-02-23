Doha, Qatar: Continuing with its commitment to offer unparalleled services to clients and be a pioneer in the field of logistics, GWC got accredited as an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) from Qatar’s General Authority of Customs.

GWC met all the stringent range of conditions and requirements and internationally accredited safety and security standards requirements to become a trusted international supply chain operator by the General Authority of Customs and is now the first company to be awarded this certificate in the customs clearance category in Qatar, and the accreditation for Authorized Economic Operator in Import/Export Category.

It will now be able to offer its diversified services with quicker turnarounds and higher compliance to world-class safety and security standards.

“Meeting all the requirements of the AEO programme is testament to our due diligence in ensuring that our processes and systems are of the highest-standard and our commitment to go that extra mile in raising the standards of supply chain locally and internationally,” remarked Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC.

The Authorized Economic Operation Programme was launched by General Authority of Customs in 2019, in compliance with World Customs Organisation standards, to develop partnership and cooperation with the private sector, for the purpose of facilitating international trade.

