Saudi gaming technology startup Qwacks has raised SAR 1.8 million in pre-seed funding from Merak Capital, a Saudi-based investment firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

The new funding will accelerate the expansion of Qwacks’ technology stack, enabling the startup to enhance its platform, deepen product integrations, and serve a wider network of studios across Saudi Arabia and the broader region, according to a press release.

It will also support the company’s efforts to foster operational capabilities as demand for locally built gaming technology continues to rise.

Founded in 2024, Qwacks is developing a unified technology layer designed to streamline the entire lifecycle of game development.

Abdulelah Alsharif, Vice President at Merak Capital, said: “Qwacks is addressing a clear gap in the ecosystem and doing so with a vision that aligns with the Kingdom’s broader ambitions. We see their work as a meaningful step toward building the technical foundations that will enable local studios to thrive.”

Anas Alsahli, CEO and Co-founder at Qwacks, commented: “Merak’s investment marks a major milestone for Qwacks. It allows us to accelerate the development of our unified platform and bring advanced backend, playtesting, and market intelligence tools to more studios across the region.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).