The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed a contract with Q Saudi Trading Company to develop and operate an integrated logistics centre at Yanbu Commercial Port, with an investment value exceeding 29 million Saudi riyals ($7.7 million), the authority said on Monday.

The project will cover 120,490 square metres (sqm) and provide cargo storage and redistribution centres for national and international shipping and transport companies

Yanbu Commercial Port is one of Saudi Arabia’s oldest seaports on the west coast and acts as the Kingdom’s second main gateway for pilgrims. It has 12 berths with handling capacity of more than 13.5 million tonnes, a passenger terminal for 2,000 people, a general cargo terminal and two bulk storage silos with combined capacity of 40,000 tonnes.

On Sunday, Mawani and Arabian Agricultural Services Company (ARASCO) had signed a $53 million deal to establish a logistics hub at Dammam port.

