Building on its two decades of presence in the country, Gulf Craft will double its production capacity and focus on giving back to the community, said Gulf Craft Chairman Mohammed Hussein Alshaali

Umm Al Quwain : One of the world’s premier boat and yacht manufacturers, Gulf Craft, is marking 20 years of its operation in the Maldives which has played a pivotal role in developing the marine transportation network of the island nation.

Gulf Craft provides almost 80% of the Maldives’s water transportation services which includes public transport, coast guard, emergency & ambulance services, resorts, and leisure boats. With a strong and established presence in the country, Gulf Craft is now developing a new production facility dedicated to the manufacturing of vessels for use in the Indian Ocean which will see its operations and production capacity double within 16 months.

In early 2021 the shipyard was awarded a government contract, thru MTCC, to manufacture a fleet of specially designed high-quality speed boats for use across the Integrated National Public Ferry Network. The new speed boats will offer a convenient and efficient transportation system to all administrative islands of the Maldives, with capabilities to transport up to 53 passengers at a time and will connect the capital city to nearby islands. The vessels will be equipped with special packages for passengers travelling in emergency situations and will include access for stretchers and people with disabilities. The public transportation project is one of the largest government initiatives and will contribute to connecting the various islands of the Maldives upon completion.

Gulf Craft’s Chairman, Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, said: “The Government of the Maldives and its people have constantly been a beacon of support since the establishment of our operations without whom this remarkable feat would not be possible. We are grateful to the Maldives for entrusting Gulf Craft with projects that have played a part in the growth of the nation over these twenty years. The Maldives is our first international destination, where we have built in-country competencies by leveraging the opportunities that the country provides for the marine and tourism sector. With the doubling of our production capacity and the new training facility we hope to serve the local community even better through the creation of new job opportunities and in further boosting tourism.”

Gulf Craft established its operations in the Maldives with a 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility that has produced top-quality pleasure boats and rapid transport vessels. Gulf Craft is now focusing on further expansion of its operations in the Maldives to support the government’s strategy to strengthen the tourism sector. This will be driven by doubling its production capacity in the country and by giving back to the community through the new training facility for captains and crew.

Last year Gulf Craft announced that it will invest in a strategic development in the Maldives named ‘Gulf Lagoon’. The project will feature a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, a marina for seafarers and live-aboards, a maritime school offering captain/crew training for young Maldivians, and a resort, among others.

Founded in the United Arab Emirates in 1982, Gulf Craft has over 1000 employees across its three facilities in the UAE and the Maldives and has a manufacturing capacity of 200 boats per year. The company has built more than 10,000 boats already, serving clients around the world.

-Ends-

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is the world’s fully-integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 31-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Nomad explorer yachts; the flagship Majesty yachts; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully-integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

www.gulfcraftinc.com

For more information, please contact:

Jemma Chalcroft

ASDA’A BCW

jemma.chalcroft@bcw-global.com

www.asdaa-bcw.com I www.arabyouthsurvey.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022