Dubai, UAE: – Visa has announced a donation of AED1 million to support the humanitarian efforts of the UAE, the region’s largest campaign of its kind to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), aims to alleviate global hunger and battle malnutrition in less fortunate communities across the world, especially among vulnerable groups such as women, children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.

The company’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, is a significant addition to the donations of other benefactors to the initiative, launch by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for GCC, said: “Visa is committed to enabling inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth, and that includes supporting those who have been traditionally underserved. We are inspired by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his leadership in ensuring food security for vulnerable communities in 50 countries around the world. Visa is pleased to be contributing to the 1 Billion Meals Program that will make such great impact to those in need.”

