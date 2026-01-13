Dubai: The Museum of the Future in Dubai welcomed Her Excellency Lucia Witbooi, Vice President of the Republic of Namibia, as part of her official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During her visit, the Vice President was welcomed by Majed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, and introduced to the museum’s pioneering architectural design and signature features, which reflect its mission to merge technological innovation with artistic and cultural expression. The Vice President and her accompanying delegation explored the museum’s different exhibitions and immersive experiences that spotlight global future challenges and opportunities.

The tour highlighted cutting‑edge scientific and technological advancements showcased throughout the Museum of the Future, offering insights into emerging solutions shaping the decades ahead. The delegation also received an overview of the museum’s broader mission to transform knowledge into experiences, foster global dialogue on the future of societies, and support initiatives that contribute to building a more inclusive, sustainable and forward‑looking future for generations to come.