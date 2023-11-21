United Arab Emirates: The UAE remains committed to establishing a scientific university in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott in response to the invitation of His Excellency President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. The goal is to provide academic, technical and professional skills to the Mauritanian workforce. The university, located in Toujnin, Nouakchott, can initially accommodate up to 1,500 students and may expand in the future.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, noted that this move signifies the profound historical ties between the UAE and Mauritania, established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Sheikh Zayed aimed to strengthen relations with all cultures and nations, fostering global cooperation for the benefit of everyone and promoting global stability. This commitment aligns with his vision that “the real spirit behind the progress is the human spirit, the able man with his intellect and capabilities”. The wise leadership continues to uphold this approach, fortifying the relations between the two brotherly countries and setting a model to be followed regionally and internationally.

His Excellency President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania conveyed gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, acknowledging the UAE’s ongoing support for Mauritania across various sectors. He praised President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s initiative, emphasising the focus on investing in people and education, and highlighted the flourishing relations between the two countries.

Once open, the university will offer various majors like information engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, metallurgy, oil and gas engineering, and other majors needed by the Mauritanian labour market. The project encompasses 23,377 square metres, incorporating all service facilities.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced the UAE's plan to establish a scientific university in Mauritania during his visit to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on July 7, 2023.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mary Khamasmieh

Weber Shandwick

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com

Maher Al Bash

Weber Shandwick

E: MAlbash@webershandwick.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

E: RKhattar@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com