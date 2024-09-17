DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, at Emirates Towers.

H.H. said that Dubai and CNN established a strong partnership 20 years ago, when the global media company chose the city as the base for its regional headquarters. With its strong commitment to becoming a major player in shaping the future of global media, Dubai became an international hub for the industry. The city continues to advance the development of the industry by providing an environment and infrastructure for the development of the latest technologies and innovations and the growth of local and international media, His Highness said.

“Dubai has set an example for the world in turning opportunities into achievements, and we are confident that we will continue to make significant strides in diverse sectors including media, ensuring that Dubai remains a frontrunner in innovation and sustainable development,” H.H. said.

“Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, our development journey has embraced a forward-thinking strategy. As part of this strategy, we recognise the vital role of the media sector in sustainable growth and its immense potential to drive future progress,” His Highness remarked. During the meeting, H.H. reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to supporting media companies by facilitating their operations and unlocking new avenues for growth and expansion. He emphasised the strategic advantages Dubai offers, with its dynamic media ecosystem, cutting-edge infrastructure, and an environment that provides the ideal conditions for harnessing innovation and opportunity in the media sector.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and several media officials from CNN.

