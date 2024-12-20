In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Law No. (28) of 2024 concerning the establishment of the Al Maktoum Archives.

The law establishes a public institution, the Al Maktoum Archives Corporation, to oversee the new entity, which will be affiliated with The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Al Maktoum Archives is dedicated to documenting and preserving the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Dubai’s rulers and the Al Maktoum family, ensuring its accessibility for future generations.

It will serve as a comprehensive repository for His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, encompassing his biography, collections, and literary works, while emphasising his pivotal role in transforming Dubai into a modern global cultural and commercial hub.

Additionally, the Archives will disseminate the intellectual, humanitarian, and cultural legacy of Dubai’s rulers through publications and media channels, highlighting their contributions to the emirate’s development and their role in founding the UAE.

As the official custodian of the historical and cultural legacy of Dubai’s rulers, the Corporation is tasked with formulating policies and strategies to preserve and promote this heritage. It will document oral histories, produce multimedia content, and conduct research on the lives and legacies of Dubai’s rulers, the Al Maktoum family, and the emirate’s historical milestones.

A comprehensive digital archive will be established to safeguard these records, while national expertise in archiving and record management will be developed to ensure professional oversight.

Through the publication and dissemination of works that underscore the leadership and contributions of the emirate’s rulers, the Al Maktoum Archives will play a crucial role in preserving this heritage.

Collaboration with local, regional, and international organisations will facilitate the exchange of expertise and raise cultural awareness about Dubai’s rich historical legacy.

The Archives will safeguard historical documents, including official correspondence and records related to Dubai’s rulers and the Al Maktoum family, which reflect their achievements and contributions across various domains.

The new law mandates that all entities in Dubai possessing such documents must register them with the Al Maktoum Archives within a year of the law’s implementation, and unregistered documents will be deemed the property of the Corporation.

The disposal of historical documents without prior written approval from the Corporation is strictly prohibited. This initiative ensures the preservation, protection, and accessibility of Dubai’s history, providing invaluable resources for decision-makers, researchers, and future generations.