United Arab Emirates: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, has issued a Federal Decree appointing H.E. Mohammed Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi as the Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, with the rank of Ministry Undersecretary.

The Secretary-General of the National Media Authority shall be responsible to the Chairman of the Authority for shaping, evaluating and monitoring the UAE’s media narrative, contributing to enhancing the UAE’s reputation and positive image. He will also be responsible for the early detection of media crises facing the |UAE, supervising the preparation of the Authority’s policies, strategies and legislation related to organising and developing the national media sector in the country and licensing media outlets and media activities. He will also supervise the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and organise the registration and accreditation of journalists and correspondents of foreign media outlets in the state, including in the free zones.

H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi previously served as the Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council. He has also held several leadership positions across the media, specialised zones, and sports sectors. He oversaw the implementation of multiple media-sector development projects in the UAE and the empowerment of national talent and capabilities in these fields.