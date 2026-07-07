Dubai, UAE – The UAE Government Media Office partnered with this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to deliver a message aimed squarely at the global creative industry: ambitious ideas deserve an environment willing to make them happen.

For a third consecutive year, the UAE established a prominent presence across Cannes with a series of strategically positioned out-of-home installations that challenged one of advertising’s most familiar frustrations: the rejection of bold ideas.

The clever campaign focused on concepts that never made it beyond the boardroom. Billboards installed around the Palais des Festivals and key locations along the Croisette carried provocative messages encouraging creatives, entrepreneurs and innovators to consider the UAE as a place where ambitious projects can move beyond presentation decks into reality.

Among the creative executions were headlines such as “The Ideas They Reject, We Build,” “The Idea Wasn’t Wrong. The Room Was,” and “Don’t Reduce the Idea. Change the Place.” Collectively, the campaign reinforced the UAE’s long-running “Impossible is Possible” positioning by reframing the country as an ecosystem designed to support experimentation, innovation and execution.

Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication at the UAE Government Media Office, said the campaign was inspired by an experience shared by many in the creative industries.

“Every creative professional understands what it feels like to have an idea questioned or dismissed,” he said. “Some concepts fail because they are not ready, but others simply arrive before the people evaluating them are prepared to embrace them. Our message is an invitation to those ideas that still deserve the opportunity to become reality.”

Developed in partnership with creative agency IMPACT BBDO, the campaign extended across large-format outdoor advertising, digital screens, building wraps and indoor media placements positioned throughout the festival. Its high-profile locations ensured the work became part of the conversations taking place both inside and outside the official Cannes programme.

The installations also gained significant traction on social media, with delegates regularly photographing and sharing the billboards, extending the campaign’s reach well beyond the physical festival environment.

Ali Rez, Regional Chief Creative Officer for IMPACT BBDO group of companies, said the creative approach reflected the country’s broader ambition.

“The campaign represents a nation that believes bold thinking deserves bold action,” he said. “It’s an invitation to creators looking for a place where ambitious ideas have the opportunity to be realised.”

By positioning itself not simply as a destination but as a partner for ambitious thinkers, the UAE once again transformed its Cannes Lions presence from a branding exercise into a broader statement about innovation. In an industry where countless ideas never progress beyond the pitch stage, the campaign asked a simple question: perhaps the problem isn’t the idea itself, but where it is being presented.

About Impact BBDO

Part of the Omnicom Group, IMPACT BBDO is a leading regional marketing communications group operating across the Middle East and Africa for more than 50 years. IMPACT BBDO offers comprehensive and integrated marketing communication solutions, by seamlessly combining creativity, strategy, data, and reputation management, covering a wide and prestigious base of global, regional and local brands. With deep local insight, regional strength, and global scale, IMPACT BBDO moves brands forward through collaboration, creativity, and measurable impact.

About Omnicom

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Contact

Romy Abdelnour

Head of Communications, Middle East

Omnicom Advertising

romy.abdelnour@omc.com