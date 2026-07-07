Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Massive Media: The Government of Fujairah has signed an agreement with Etihad Refinery, a subsidiary of Etihad Energy Holding PJSC, to purchase the refinery's gasoline production. The agreement represents a strategic step that reflects the Government of Fujairah's commitment to supporting and enabling strategic projects, strengthening the security and sustainability of the energy sector, and reinforcing the Emirate's position as a leading regional and global hub for petroleum industries and logistics services, in line with its sustainable economic development objectives.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Fujairah, said: "This agreement reflects the Government of Fujairah's vision to strengthen energy security, reinforce the Emirate's position as a global energy hub, support sustainable economic development, and enhance partnerships with various sectors to further develop the energy infrastructure."

The agreement forms part of ongoing efforts to support the development of the Etihad Refinery project by establishing a long-term commercial framework for the purchase of its gasoline production. It is expected to enhance the project's long-term sustainability, strengthen the petroleum supply chain, and support the UAE's strategic direction toward developing value-added downstream industries.

The first phase of the Etihad Refinery project is expected to have a design capacity of approximately 15,000 barrels per day, with a primary focus on processing naphtha to produce Euro 5-compliant gasoline, alongside other refined petroleum products that will serve the needs of both local and regional markets.

About Etihad Energy Holding:

Etihad Energy Holding PJSC is a Dubai Financial Market-listed energy infrastructure and logistics company focused on developing and operating strategic assets across the energy value chain. Through investments in refining, storage, logistics, maritime transportation, and related infrastructure, the company is committed to supporting regional energy security, driving sustainable growth, and creating long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

For more information, please visit: www.etihadenergyholding.com

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