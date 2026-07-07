Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Beijing, launched the 'Knowledge Lounge' initiative in the People's Republic of China. The launch represents a major milestone in MBRF's long-standing efforts to expand the initiative's global presence and position reading as a daily habit, facilitating the development of forward-thinking societies that can create and exchange knowledge.

Notably, the launch also marked the successful completion of MBRF's participation in the ‘Beijing International Book Fair 2026’. ‘Knowledge Lounge’ is one of MBRF’s flagship knowledge initiatives, launched to promote reading and intellectual dialogue. This is facilitated by nurturing interactive spaces that convene readers, while also encouraging the exchange of ideas and expertise, and exploring various fields of creativity and innovation.

H.E. Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the People’s Republic of China, said: “The launch of the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ initiative in the People’s Republic of China marks a significant step that reflects the depth of the long-lasting strategic and cultural ties between the UAE and China. It also highlights both countries’ conviction in the importance of knowledge as a bridge for communication among people, and its role as a key driver of sustainable development and a knowledge-based future.”

His Excellency added: “This initiative builds on the UAE’s approach to strengthening civilizational dialogue, fostering cultural openness, and establishing reading as a shared human value that contributes to building societies that are more aware, creative, and capable of innovation. Driven by its vision of investing in people and knowledge, the UAE continues to support impactful initiatives that help nurture a culture of reading, encourage innovation and lifelong learning and build global partnerships in the domains of culture and knowledge. We are confident that ‘Knowledge Lounge’ will serve as an effective platform for bringing together readers, intellectuals, and researchers across China, thereby enabling shared knowledge, strengthening mutual understanding, and enriching civilizational dialogue between the two countries.”

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, stated: “The launch of the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ in China marks an important achievement in advancing MBRF’s vision to position reading as a well-established daily practice at both individual and societal levels. We believe that knowledge is the common ground that unites people, going beyond language and cultural barriers. Aligning with this, we continue to expand the initiative’s global impact, enabling it to be an open platform for dialogue, learning, and the exchange of expertise.”

His Excellency added: “Knowledge Lounge has undergone significant transformations over the years, emerging as an exemplary Arab model for building reading communities and encouraging meaningful intellectual discussions. Its launch in China builds on the initiative’s international expansion, which began in Australia in Sydney and Melbourne before extending to Canada in Toronto. We aim to take this model to broader horizons by forging strategic partnerships around the world, strengthening the idea of reading as a tool for development and human capacity building, all while supporting the Foundation’s efforts to reinforce the knowledge economy and shape a competent future.”

At the fair, MBRF’s pavilion drew strong participation, with visitors exploring the Foundation’s initiatives, latest projects, and publications across various fields. This included prominent figures from China’s literary and intellectual landscape, representatives of leading international knowledge institutions, and distinguished writers, authors, and specialists from around the world.

In over a decade, ‘Knowledge Lounge’ has expanded its presence across the Emirates and cities within the UAE. Internationally, its presence has extended to Egypt, Jordan, Oman, and other countries around the world through 15 specialized knowledge groups and lounges.

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