Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) received a delegation from Sharjah Finance Department, who were briefed on the Authority’s working mechanisms and its comprehensive strategy in the areas of corporate excellence, innovation, and the sustainable enhancement of the work environment and quality of life, in line with global best practices and the latest technologies. The visit comes as part of ongoing efforts to exchange expertise, build capabilities and competencies, and conduct benchmarking with the FTA’s strategic partners and entities engaged in joint institutional work.

During the visit to the FTA’s headquarters in Dubai, the Sharjah Finance Department delegation reviewed a benchmarking exercise covering eight key institutional areas. These included the Authority’s mechanisms for applying corporate excellence standards, strategy formulation, project management, criteria of the Innovative Government Entity, measuring the Quality-of-Life Index (future workplace readiness), and measuring customer satisfaction through internal and external surveys. The benchmarking areas also covered the Operational Processes Follow-up Manual and the Corporate Performance Management System.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director General of FTA, affirmed the Authority's keenness to enhance communication, cooperation, and knowledge exchange with entities concerned with the tax ecosystem across the government and private sectors, contributing to supporting the sustainable development of institutional work and enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of performance.

His Excellency also highlighted the importance of benefiting from best practices, as well as operational processes, mechanisms and methodologies, and measuring their indicators, in a manner that supports the implementation of benchmarking at both local and international levels and reinforces the UAE’s competitiveness and leadership in tax administration and government excellence.

A joint meeting was held between the Authority’s specialists and the delegation from the Sharjah Finance Department, during which they presented the FTA’s methodology for managing and implementing operational processes within its process management framework, including process classification. The meeting also highlighted the Authority’s participation in the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award, external awards and international standards.

The meeting also reviewed the FTA’s survey management system. It further addressed the strategic directions of the UAE Government, the strategic planning timeline and phases, and the analytical framework adopted by the Authority in developing its strategy.

The meeting also shed light on the performance management system implemented at the FTA, the key drivers of transformation, and the enablers for accelerating future workplace readiness. It also reviewed happiness and quality of life initiatives, the results and impact of the corporate culture project, the Government Performance System 3.0, the Human Capital Management Strategy, and the Authority’s key achievements in this area.

In addition, the meeting reviewed the main pillars of project management, including its working methods and follow-up mechanisms, and highlighted the FTA’s innovative projects, its Innovation Strategy 2024–2026, the Innovation Charter, the electronic suggestion system “Shorkum”, and the criteria for the Authority obtaining the Innovative Government Entity Certification.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.