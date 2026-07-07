Strategic partnership establishes institutional framework to foster knowledge exchange and advance joint environmental initiatives

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipality and Planning Department - Ajman to strengthen collaboration in environmental protection and support the development of a more integrated environmental governance framework while advancing sustainable development objectives.

The MoU establishes an for a joint operational framework across environmental priorities, including the exchange of research, technical expertise and best practices, the development of environmental policies and initiatives, enhancing the management of protected areas and natural resources, and implementing environmental awareness programmes and community initiatives.

Together, these efforts will promote the adoption of leading environmental practices and maximise the long-term impact of environmental action.

“Cross-governmental collaboration is fundamental to advancing environmental action and delivering lasting impact across the UAE,” said His Excellency Ahmad Mohammad Bin Thani, Director General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority. “Through our partnership with the Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman, we are aligning efforts and sharing expertise to strengthen the resilience of our environmental ecosystem, enhance our readiness for future challenges, and support the UAE’s vision for a more sustainable and resilient future, in line with our international commitments.”

For his part, His Excellency Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman, said: “Sustainability begins with strong institutional capability, and its true impact is reflected in the quality of life of the communities we serve. Through this collaboration, we look forward to exchanging expertise and developing joint initiatives that conserve natural resources, promote environmental awareness, and create lasting value for society.”

The partnership aligns with DECCA's broader strategy to expand its strategic partnerships with government entities and private sector across the UAE, enabling tangible impact of environmental action by joining national capacities to protect natural resources for future generations.

About DECCA

The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), established under Law No. (11) of 2024, leads Dubai’s environmental and climate agenda, with the mission of advancing environmental and climate action, enhancing food security through the implementation of Dubai's Food Security Strategy initiatives and projects, and protecting ecosystems to ensure sustainable development. DECCA drives climate mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity conservation, environmental protection, while supporting the adoption of circular economy and sustainable use of resource. Advancing the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 pathway, DECCA’s vision is aligned with Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33) and the UAE Green Agenda 2030.

Guided by its purpose of driving collective environmental leadership for a sustainable future, DECCA’s mission aims to shape a thriving city where environmental and responsible development coexist. DECCA uses data-driven, insight-led policy to inform decisions, and delivers results through strategic partnerships across government, business, academia, and communities.

For more information, visit: https://www.decca.gov.ae/ and follow us on social media: @DECCADXB