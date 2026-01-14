The Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, the regulatory arm of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), in cooperation with its strategic partner Dubai Holding, conducted a joint field inspection campaign targeting a number of commercial areas within Dubai’s Special Development Zones. This comes as part of ongoing regulatory efforts to ensure full compliance with laws and regulations governing commercial activities, and to strengthen compliance and governance frameworks in the markets.

Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, stated that these periodic campaigns aim to verify the extent to which commercial establishments comply with approved legal and regulatory requirements, and to detect and address any violations or irregular practices that may affect consumer safety or the orderly functioning of markets. He added that the campaigns also seek to raise awareness among business owners of their regulatory responsibilities, contributing to higher compliance levels and improved efficiency and quality of services provided.

Eng. Belhoul explained that the Commercial Inspection Section at the Licensing and Services Department carried out 77 inspection visits to commercial establishments during a one-day campaign organized in collaboration with Dubai Holding. During these visits, inspectors took the necessary legal actions against recorded violations in accordance with the laws and regulations in force at PCFC, required non-compliant establishments to rectify their status, and provided the necessary regulatory guidance to ensure sustainable compliance.

The CEO of Trakhees affirmed that these campaigns are part of an integrated institutional approach that reflects the strength of strategic partnerships between relevant entities. This approach supports the sustainability of the commercial sector and helps establish a disciplined and investment-friendly business environment, in line with Dubai’s vision to enhance economic competitiveness and apply the highest standards of oversight and regulation.

For his part, Taleb Al Dhanhani, Director of the Licensing and Services Department at Trakhees, stated that the joint inspection campaigns with Dubai Holding reflect the department’s commitment to strengthening compliance and oversight of commercial activities and ensuring full adherence to applicable laws and regulations, thereby contributing to consumer protection and market regulation.

Al Dhanhani emphasized that joint work with strategic partners is a fundamental pillar in supporting the sustainability of the commercial sector and reinforcing a disciplined and attractive business environment for investment. He noted that these oversight efforts follow a proactive approach aimed at raising compliance levels, limiting irregular practices, and enhancing the quality of services provided.

He added that Trakhees continues to conduct field inspection campaigns on a regular basis, in cooperation with relevant entities, in line with Dubai’s vision to enhance economic competitiveness, apply the highest standards of governance and oversight, and support the growth of a well-regulated and sustainable commercial sector.

It is worth noting that the inspection campaigns cover commercial establishments within the Special Development Zones overseen by the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.