Alongside the release of the Judicial Department's enforcement procedures guide, which included new measures within the efforts to enhance modern judicial procedures and benefit from technological means in developing judicial enforcement methods, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discussed ways of collaborating and coordinating with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police to implement new measures for electronic monitoring.

The participants in the meeting, which took place at the Judicial Department headquarters, reviewed the electronic monitoring mechanism to ensure the achievement of prompt justice and the speedy implementation of judicial rulings in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to stay up to date with the latest technical methods to ensure the optimal application of electronic monitoring of convicts as an alternative to traditional measures.

The meeting covered the articles in the Judicial Department's enforcement procedures guide, particularly those that permitted the execution judge to order the offender to be placed under electronic surveillance in addition to being imprisoned. It also covered the controls that are in place when the judge uses this kind of alternative measure to imprisonment and how the Abu Dhabi Police Department's Electronic Surveillance Department uses it.

The meeting also saw in-depth discussions of the legal and technical aspects of electronic monitoring as an alternative form of punishment that permits the use of digital tools and technologies to monitor prisoners under judicial supervision without the need for their detention. This improves the inmates' chances for rehabilitation while granting flexibility in the effective implementation of reform measures.