

Dubai Maritime Authority participated in a specialized workshop titled "Marine Leisure Association Workshop", attended by a distinguished group of representatives from Dubai’s maritime entities. The workshop aimed to elevate the role of marine leisure as a key contributor to the growth of Dubai’s tourism and maritime sectors. This participation aligns with the Authority's ongoing commitment to fostering effective partnerships between public and private sectors to advance the marine and leisure industries.

Mohammed Walid Nabhan, Director of Maritime Excellence and Compliance at Dubai Maritime Authority, highlighted the ongoing efforts by the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation—represented by Dubai Maritime Authority—to enhance maritime infrastructure and services, ensuring a safe and attractive marine environment that supports maritime tourism and meets the aspirations of residents and visitors.

During the workshop, DMA representatives showcased recent achievements in the maritime sector, providing detailed insights into Dubai’s territorial waters, anchorage areas, and marine leisure zones. The Authority’s presentation was met with positive engagement, reflecting the high level of recognition Dubai enjoys both regionally and internationally, and reinforcing its strong presence in specialized maritime forums.

Nabhan also emphasized the significant progress made through the Authority’s adoption of smart and developmental initiatives that have directly enhanced sector efficiency and user experience. These efforts include the launch of the “Rosoom” e-payment system, the integration of payment methods such as AMEX and Apple Pay, and the activation of self-service options via WhatsApp and smart kiosks. Additionally, the Authority has automated the Marine Crew Evaluation Booking process, reducing manual intervention and achieving high operational efficiency.

Hamed Ali Hassan, Director of Maritime Registration at Dubai Maritime Authority, emphasized the importance of participating in such workshops to exchange knowledge and share best practices that highlight the continued efforts of legislative bodies—particularly Dubai Maritime Authority—in enhancing regulatory frameworks. The Authority also presented its outstanding performance over the past year, which has bolstered Dubai’s position as a regional and global leader in maritime services.

Hassan stressed that the Authority places strong emphasis on the regulation of marine leisure activities, urging users to obtain prior permits from the relevant authorities that manage or own private areas. He also highlighted the importance of avoiding obstruction of navigational paths or disturbing other sea users. The Authority enforces restrictions on access to Dubai Water Canal for certain marine vessels to maintain user safety and ensure smooth navigation.

He added: “We are continuously updating systems and services to ensure a smart, safe, and advanced marine environment that meets user expectations and supports the sector’s sustainability. We emphasize the need for proper regulation of marine leisure activities and obtaining the required permits to avoid practices that may negatively impact maritime safety”.

Dubai Maritime Authority continues to pursue its strategic vision to transform Dubai into a global hub for innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector through initiatives focused on marine environmental protection, biodiversity enhancement, and the creation of a safe, future-ready marine ecosystem for all users.