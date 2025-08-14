More than 18,800 buildings under construction inspected, covering over 36 million square metres.

96% compliance rate with construction standards and regulations, reflecting dedicated efforts to uphold sustainable urban planning standards.

1,669 building completion certificates issued — a 30% increase compared to the first half of 2024.

1.5 million cubic metres of green concrete used, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced significant achievements in regulating and monitoring construction activities during the first half of 2025, completing more than 25,000 field inspections — a 36% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The inspections covered over 18,800 buildings under construction, with a total built-up area exceeding 36 million square metres, marking an 11% increase from last year and reflecting continued growth in new projects across the emirate.

These results highlight Dubai Municipality’s comprehensive regulatory strategy, ensuring safety and quality throughout all stages of construction. The approach supports Dubai’s vision to be the world’s smartest and most sustainable city in the construction sector, while reinforcing the emirate’s reputation as an investment-friendly hub with advanced infrastructure and flexible, integrated regulations.

During the first half of the year, compliance rates reached 96%, underscoring the Municipality’s ongoing efforts to safeguard building standards and maintain sustainable urban planning practices. In the same period, 1,669 building completion certificates were issued — up 30% from 2024 — including 1,484 villas, 74 multi-storey buildings, and 60 industrial facilities, adding around 2 million square metres of new residential, commercial, and industrial space to Dubai.

A visionary outlook for Dubai’s construction sector

Eng. Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality places great emphasis on precise engineering oversight of construction activities, considering it a key tool to regulate the sector and elevate its standards, in line with our unwavering commitment to developing it into the world’s smartest and most sustainable. We aim to provide a safe and sustainable construction environment, applying the highest quality and safety standards at all stages, which contribute to enhancing residents’ quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading hub in construction and building.”

She added: “Today, Dubai is not just a rapidly developing city — it is a global platform offering a sustainable model for future urban development. We remain committed to pursuing this ambitious vision, working hand in hand with our partners in the construction sector to drive sustainability, excellence, and innovation.”

Innovation and sustainability in construction

The Municipality oversaw the use of more than 1.5 million cubic metres of green concrete, ensuring compliance with environmental standards. Additionally, 16.4 million cubic metres of soil were recycled and transported — the equivalent of filling approximately 6,500 Olympic-size swimming pools. The Municipality issued 4,222 permits for sand transport and supply, ensuring optimal resource use, and approved over 1,126 requests for free sand to support Emirati citizens building private villas.

These initiatives form part of Dubai’s broader vision for an innovative and sustainable construction sector, streamlining building procedures, enhancing governance, and ensuring legislative and regulatory flexibility — making the emirate a preferred destination for investment in this vital industry.

