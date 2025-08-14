Riyadh – The Ministry of Sport (MoS), in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) and Riyadh Region Municipality, is pleased to announce the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports (PFBF) Sports City. This Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project will be delivered under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain (DBFOM) model with a (20 – 30) year contract term.

PFBF Sports City project presents an opportunity to develop a stadium north of King Abdullah Park in Al-Malaz, adjacent to the current facility. This new stadium will feature a seating capacity of approximately 47,000 spectators. Once completed, it is expected to host major domestic and international football events, including the 2034 FIFA World Cup. The project also includes developing the plan for PFBF Sports City, including the existing stadium.

The project reflects the successful cooperation between the public sector, represented by MoS, NCP, and Riyadh Region Municipality. It also strengthens the distinguished partnership between government entities and the private sector by developing PFBF Sports City and preparing it to host major sporting and diverse cultural events, while ensuring commercial sustainability and increasing revenues. This aligns with joint efforts to drive economic growth and achieve national aspirations.

MoS and NCP invite interested local and international investors to visit the NCP website at www.ncp.gov.sa for more information about the project and to request the RFQ document. Interested investors should submit their Statement of Qualification (SOQ) by October 13, 2025 at 3:00 PM, KSA time.