Cairo – Beltone Leasing and Factoring, a subsidiary of the listed Beltone Holding, recently signed a syndicated leasing term sheet amounting to EGP4 billion with Al Qalaa Al Hamraa for Facilities Management, according to a press release.

The collaboration aims to finance the construction of Al Ahly Club’s stadium and its adjoining sports city in Sheikh Zayed, known as the Project of the Century for being one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in Egypt.

The project will feature a world-class 42,000-seat stadium, an innovative sports hospital, a sports museum, a leading university, a specialised sports school, and a hotel, further enhancing Egypt’s position on the global and regional sports stage.

Deputy Head of NBFIs – Leasing, Factoring & Consumer Finance at Beltone Leasing & Factoring, Amir Ghannam, said: "This partnership underscores our commitment to financing transformative projects that drive economic growth and community development.”

Ghannam noted: “Project of the Century is set to become a landmark in Egypt's sports infrastructure, redefining the nation’s sports investment landscape. We are proud to support its realization and contribute to a project of this scale and significance."

Beltone Investment Banking acts as the exclusive financial advisor to Al Qalaa Al Hamraa Company in the development and capital raising for Al Ahly Club’s project, reinforcing its commitment to supporting strategic investments that drive economic growth.

Chairman and CEO of Al Qalaa Al Hamraa, Mohamed Kamel, said: “Al Ahly Stadium represents a groundbreaking milestone in the investment and development of Egypt’s sports sector, strengthening the country’s presence on both the regional and global sports stage.”

Kamel added: “We are also proud to collaborate with Beltone Leasing and Factoring as our strategic partner in this national endeavor. Together, we are committed to establishing an inclusive sports city—an iconic destination that will serve as a premier hub for sports enthusiasts across Egypt.”

By integrating world-class sports, educational, and medical facilities, Al Ahly Club Sports City will foster a dynamic and healthy community.

It is worth noting that the parent company Beltone registered a consolidated net profit of EGP 1.78 billion in 2024 as well as revenue worth EGP 7.42 billion.

