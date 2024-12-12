KUWAIT-- Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated on Wednesday the official opening of Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Stadium, at Al-Sulaibikhat Club. The Stadium will host the matches of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football tournament, dubbed Gulf Zain 26, which will kick off in Kuwait on December 21.



Minister Al-Mutairi, who heads the Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament, unveiled the commemorative plaque for this occasion and made an inspection tour of the stadium facilities.



The stadium can accommodate about 15,000 spectators, the players and referees rooms, the camera control room, the broadcasting and television transmission room, VIP area and the fans' stands.



The minister also toured and inspected the stadium's media center, the television broadcast studio, praising the strenuous efforts of the Public Authority for Sports employees for their work, which will be an important addition to Kuwaiti sports youth.

The opening was attended by the Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament, President of the Kuwait Football Association, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Sports, Bashar Abdullah, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of the tournament, Mubarak Abdulaziz, Director of the tournament, Meshal Al-Subaie, and a number of officials from the Public Authority for Sports, members of the Organizing Committee, and members of the Kuwait Football Association.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).