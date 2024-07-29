RIYADH — Saudi authorities have unveiled ambitious plans to construct King Salman Stadium by 2029. This state-of-the-art facility will boast a seating capacity of 92,000 and span an impressive area exceeding 660,000 square meters in Riyadh.



The Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Ministry of Sports have unveiled the designs and future plans for King Salman Stadium and its sports facilities. Set to be one of the largest sports stadiums globally, it will serve as the main venue for the Saudi national team and host major sporting events and activities.



King Salman Stadium and its facilities will cover an area exceeding 660,000 square meters, featuring a variety of amenities for different sports activities.



The site will include commercial centers and recreational areas accessible to all age groups throughout the day, making it an attractive destination for visitors from both inside and outside the Kingdom.



The main stadium will have a seating capacity of 92,000, including a royal box with 150 seats, 120 hospitality suites, 300 VIP seats, and 2,200 seats for dignitaries.



The stadium will boast sustainable cooling systems for both the audience seats and the playing field.



An array of screens will surround the upper stadium interior, enhancing the viewing experience.



Visitors will also enjoy internal gardens and a walking track on the stadium's roof with a spectacular view of King Abdulaziz Park, offering an exceptional experience.



Located in the northern part of Riyadh on King Salman Road, adjacent to King Abdulaziz Park, the stadium benefits from its proximity to key city locations such as King Khalid International Airport. It is well-connected to Riyadh's train station and major road networks, facilitating easy access from all parts of the city.



The master plan for King Salman Stadium includes several surrounding sports facilities over an area exceeding 360,000 square meters.



Key features include two auxiliary training fields, fan zones, an indoor sports hall, an Olympic swimming pool, and an athletics track. Outdoor courts for volleyball, basketball, and padel will also be available, catering to various sports activities for all age groups. All these facilities will be connected by a 9-kilometer sports trail around King Abdulaziz Park.



The stadium's design and its facilities, set for completion in the fourth quarter of 2029, were selected from several submissions by six international companies.



These designs were chosen to meet FIFA's requirements and uphold standards of sustainability and architectural excellence.



The final design, inspired by the mountainous terrain concept, integrates seamlessly with King Abdulaziz Park through a valley that intersects the surrounding green spaces.



The stadium's architectural design includes green walls and roofs spanning over 96,500 square meters, drawing inspiration from local architecture and meeting environmental sustainability and green building standards. This iconic sports architectural landmark will be well-equipped to host major local and international entertainment events, enhancing the quality of life in Riyadh and boosting the city's global ranking as one of the world's most livable cities.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).