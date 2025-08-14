Manama, Bahrain: The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has announced that registration is now open for the first edition of its Graduate Development Program “GP15.” The initiative supports the CBB’s ongoing commitment to empowering Bahraini youth, in line with its priorities to foster innovation, digital transformation, and build a skilled, future-ready workforce.

The program targets Bahrainis who have graduated from local and international universities within the last two years with a Bachelor’s degree in any specialization, and a minimum GPA of 3.25. As part of the first edition of the program, 15 candidates will be selected through a comprehensive evaluation process including an aptitude test and interviews, to ensure the participants are the best fit for the program.

Selected graduates will take part in a six-month internship opportunity, where they will work across various functions within the CBB, and engage in practical workplace simulations. Participants will also attend workshops and site visits aimed at strengthening their analytical skills, financial literacy, and understanding of banking strategies.

Commenting on the occasion, Mrs. Fatema Mohamed Ali, Director of Human Resources at CBB and Program Manager, said: “We encourage ambitious Bahraini graduates to take advantage of this opportunity to gain valuable experience and develop their careers in the financial services sector. This program reflects the CBB’s dedication to investing in national talent and preparing future leaders who will drive industry growth and innovation.”

Applications for the “GP15” program will commence from 14 to 31 August through CBB’s official website www.cbb.gov.bh/gp15. For more information, interested candidates can find all application details on the CBB’s official website and social media platforms.