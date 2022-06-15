A pioneering initiative to build cultural, creative and life skills for all community members across Dubai, whether citizens or residents.

The pilot phase is being implemented across three libraries this year: Al Safa Art and Design Library, Al Mankhool Library and Al Twar Library.

Providing innovative educational and interactive programmes in life skills, visual arts, literature, calligraphy and languages among others throughout the year.

Strengthening the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent as well as a supporter of the growth of cultural and creative industries.

Dubai, UAE: In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the effective cultural movement in the emirate and make it the preferred destination for global cultural and creative talents, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) launched the first phase of the 'School of Life' project across three Dubai Public Library branches, starting from June 2022 until the end of the year.

The School of Life project is a pioneering initiative that aims to build cultural, creative and life skills for all community members across Dubai by providing an innovative educational environment. Dubai Culture will hold interactive workshops across three Dubai Public Library branches throughout the year, namely Al Safa Art and Design Library, Al Twar Library and Al Mankhool Library.

Eiman Al Hammadi, Acting Manager of the Libraries Affairs Section at Dubai Culture, said:

“By activating the School of Life project, we aspire to upgrade Dubai's public libraries according to the highest international standards by offering innovative educational and interactive programmes in life skills, visual art, literature, calligraphy and languages among others throughout the year. This project aims to build cultural, artistic, creative and life skills that contribute to making a positive change for individuals and society, providing a supportive environment for talent development and stimulating the active participation of all society members by making culture accessible to everyone. This would contribute to cementing Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent, and supporting the growth of cultural and creative industries in the emirate to enhance its economic and cultural return.”

Throughout June, Al Twar Library, Al Safa Art and Design Library and Al Mankhool Library will present a rich programme of interactive workshops covering storytelling, creative writing, linguistics, crafts and visual arts, business skills, self-development, relationship building, and many other skill programmes. Participants in the School of Life sessions must be Dubai Public Library members.

Khawla BinFahd, School of Life Project Manager at Dubai Culture, said: “We are pleased that our libraries are an incubator for educational and interactive workshops and activities targeting different age groups and enriching their intellectual, creative and cultural knowledge. This is made more relevant given School of Life's status as a long-term and continuous project covering a diverse set of specialised topics, which contributes to strengthening the relationship between community members and libraries as knowledge, educational and entertainment destinations.”

Dubai Culture is committed to supporting and preserving the creative individuals, attracting talents in various fields of arts and culture from around the world to study, live and work in Dubai and offering them a rich platform for growth and prosperity in one of the most desirable and ambitious destinations in the world.

