Riyadh: – The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) announced that the State of Qatar, a nation at the forefront of digital innovation and transformation, has joined as a new Member State in the organization. Qatar is the 14th Member State of the DCO, whose members represent a combined population of over half a billion people, further strengthening the organization's capacity to accelerate global digital economies. This trusted relationship promises to bolster both Qatar and DCO’s initiatives, driving progress toward a more connected, equitable, and digitally advanced world.

Qatar has made impressive strides in its digital landscape over the past few years. It has become a global leader in multiple areas, including the development of smart city solutions, fostering start-up companies specializing in AI in healthcare, Fintech, and logistics, and the utilization of digital solutions to advance a sustainable future and support its economic and social development. Qatar is also a leader in digital transformation, a heavy investor in digital infrastructure and it is home to some of the world's fastest and most reliable internet networks.

HE Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Qatar’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology noted, "Our association with the DCO reflects Qatar's digital aspirations and our resolve to promote worldwide digital advancement. We aim to integrate Qatar’s digital strides with the collective expertise of the DCO members."

His Excellency added that the State of Qatar's accession to DCO is part of the country's strategy to enhance Qatar's role as a major player internationally in technology and digital innovation, seeking to strengthen the joint exchange of expertise, as well as empowering the youth and entrepreneurs to venture into the digital realm both on regional and international levels.

This association amplifies the DCO’s collective capabilities, endorsing deeper collaboration in digital knowledge, tech breakthroughs, and innovative business solutions. It positions Qatar for accelerated digital economic development, offering an avenue to vast IT and communication sectors via the DCO's extensive network of Member States and partners.

“Qatar is among the leading global players harnessing digital innovation to drive sustainable social and economic progress. Their decision to join the Digital Cooperation Organization reflects recognition and support of a shared vision, that cooperation is the accelerator for growth. Qatar's membership promises to be a catalyst in solidifying DCO’s role as a trusted facilitator in multistakeholder, global digital cooperation. We eagerly look forward to collaborating closely with Qatar, sharing knowledge and best practices to implement scalable, forward looking, and transformative digital solutions that will narrow the digital divide. Together we are poised to lead the way towards sustainable and inclusive digital prosperity for all,” stated Deemah AlYahya, the Secretary-General of the DCO.

The DCO works closely with government leaders to exchange expertise and foster optimal infrastructure, policies, and legislation to catalyze the rapid development of inclusive and equitable digital economies. The DCO is committed to working with all its Member States to promote digital cooperation and create a more inclusive and prosperous digital world and enable digital prosperity for all.

About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy.

The DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.

Through cooperation and dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation. The DCO seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO’s vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.

In pursuit of the Member States’ common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of digital industries.

The DCO’s key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs and advance digital inclusion among women and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.

