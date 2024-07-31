United Arab Emirates: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has launched the Knowledge Hub program designed to train employees at the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center (FCSC) with the aim of equipping them with skills and knowledge that are in line with the objectives and requirements of the FCSC.

The program includes nine training tracks that combine self-paced learning with interactive learning for several data-related topics and ways to analyze and utilize data, while harnessing AI to support the data revolution, in addition to competitiveness-enhancing programs. Within 9 training tracks across a 43-hour learning experience.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E Eng. Mohammed al-Khamis, Acting Deputy Director-General of the Information and Digital Government Sector at TDRA, said "We are proud to launch the Knowledge Hub program, which is specifically designed to train new employees at the FCSC. This program will contribute significantly towards new staff development and raise their readiness to deal with today’s tools and digital concepts.”

He added: "The Knowledge Hub program comes as part of the DGOV Academy initiative and mirrors TDRA's interest in spreading the culture of digital transformation and building government competencies in digital transformation. We are keen to collaborate with all partners in the federal government to develop their employees' digital skills.”

H.E Thuraya AlHashimi, Senior Advisor to the FCSC, said: "The launch of the Knowledge hub program in cooperation with TDRA supports government work quality and efficiency, and the continuous investment in national cadres to upgrade their capabilities and job/functional skills in areas of artificial intelligence and data, thereby reinforcing productivity levels and enhancing UAE’s competitiveness and standing regionally and globally in various key vital sectors in the country”

The Digital Government (DGOV) Academy is a virtual academic platform established at the initiative of the Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) of UAE. The DGOV Academy aims to raise awareness and develop skills in digital transformation by offering a variety of training courses and educational videos that suit all groups. In addition, the Academy provides advanced content to digital transformation specialists/professionals from the public and private sectors, with the aim of strengthening their capacities and enabling them to apply the digital government enablers to support the UAE's journey towards an inclusive digital future.

