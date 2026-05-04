​​​​​Abu Dhabi — Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement continues to advance and strengthen the UAE’s defence industrial ecosystem through its official representation at the fifth edition of SAHA Expo, taking place from 5 to 9 May 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Centre in the Republic of Turkey.

SAHA Expo is regarded as one of the leading global events dedicated to defence, aerospace and space industries, showcasing the latest military technologies, unmanned systems and advanced defence solutions. The exhibition brings together thousands of international companies and key decision-makers, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and for exploring collaboration opportunities in advanced technologies and defence manufacturing.

The UAE’s participation in this year’s edition reflects a strategic national direction to strengthen the global footprint of Emirati companies and position the country as a reliable partner within the international defence ecosystem.

During the exhibition, Tawazun will focus on enabling bilateral engagements with international defence companies and institutions, as well as exploring opportunities in joint manufacturing, technology transfer and the development of defence supply chains. It will also highlight the UAE’s advanced industrial capabilities and showcase national talent working across the defence sector.

In collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence, the Council is supporting the participation by enabling national companies and unifying their presence under a single national pavilion, organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) Group.

This forms part of Tawazun’s broader efforts to enhance the competitiveness of local companies, expand their access to international markets, and foster strategic partnerships in defence and advanced technology sectors, while supporting the country’s ambition to build a sustainable, innovation-driven defence industrial base.

The UAE Pavilion’s delegation will be headed by H.E. Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and will include H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Harmoodi, Director General of Industrial Innovation and AI Directorate, and H.E. Khalifa Ayada Al Hameli, Executive Director, Strategy and Executive Affairs Sector, reflecting an integrated approach to advancing the Council’s strategic objectives.

Dr. Nasser Al Nuaimi said international defence and security exhibitions represent “strategic platforms to showcase countries’ industrial and technological capabilities, highlight cutting-edge innovations, and play a central role in building partnerships and expanding cooperation across global value chains”.

He added that the Council plays a key role in leveraging such platforms to advance sectoral development by enabling national companies, strengthening their readiness to engage in high-value partnerships, and consolidating their position within the global defence industry ecosystem.

The Secretary General also pointed to the growing strategic partnership between the UAE and Turkey, culminating in 2023 as an advanced model of industrial and technological cooperation, and underpinned by agreements and memoranda of understanding that have supported the development of joint projects in defence manufacturing and advanced technologies.

He said the Council would continue translating these strategic directions into tangible outcomes by empowering national companies, connecting them with high-value opportunities, and enhancing their integration into global industrial systems — ultimately strengthening the sector’s competitiveness and the UAE’s strategic autonomy.