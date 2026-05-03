Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) is all set to participate in Make it in the Emirates 2026, taking place from 4 to 7 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During the four-day event, EDE will showcase initiatives aimed at stimulating the growth of the national pharmaceutical industry, enhancing its competitiveness, and strengthening the efficiency of its ecosystem to support long-term sustainability and future growth.

EDE’s platform at the exhibition will feature 10 national manufacturers of human and veterinary medicines, in addition to specialised facilities in agricultural and health-related products, as well as established companies and start-ups producing various medical products.

These include generics, advanced pharmaceutical technologies, medical devices, veterinary products, fertilisers and pesticides, all manufactured within the UAE.

The exhibition provides a key platform for driving industrial growth and attracting investment, with EDE’s participation expected to expand collaboration with local and international partners, helping build a more efficient and globally competitive pharmaceutical ecosystem.

The Establishment reaffirmed its commitment to developing the UAE’s pharmaceutical sector and reinforcing the country’s position as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

H.E. Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said the organisation’s efforts have delivered tangible progress in regulatory efficiency and responsiveness to sector needs through accelerated registration and licensing pathways and streamlined processes for bringing pharmaceutical products to market.

“Our participation demonstrates our ability to align regulatory frameworks with the requirements of advanced industries, shortening time-to-market and enhancing the readiness of the local market to respond to emerging developments,” Al Kaabi added.

Her Excellency noted: “We place a high priority on utilising digital solutions to enhance services, improve transparency, and increase operational efficiency, thereby creating a business environment that stimulates growth and enables companies to expand both locally and internationally.”

EDE’s participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 is part of its efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of the national pharmaceutical industry, boost localisation, and build strategic partnerships that facilitate the transfer of knowledge and advanced technologies.

Its presence is also expected to open new avenues for collaboration with local and international partners, driving sector growth and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional hub for innovative and sustainable pharmaceutical industries.