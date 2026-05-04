Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s Financial Audit Authority’s (FAA) has successfully completed its first consulting service of External Internal Audit Quality Assurance Assessment for the Community Development Authority (CDA), reinforcing its role in supporting government entities and strengthening the effectiveness of their internal audit practices.

This independent assessment is a core service provided by FAA, designed to help government entities strengthen their governance and internal audit practices. The evaluation measured the CDA’s internal audit function against the stringent requirements of the Global Internal Audit Standards, which require external quality assessments to be carried out at least once every five years.

Following the comprehensive review, CDA achieved the rating of “Generally Conforms”, reflecting strong alignment with Global Internal Audit Standards and a clear commitment to continuous improvement.

Faisal Kazim, Director of Consulting & Business Excellence Department at the Financial Audit Authority, said: “Delivering independent quality assurance assessments is a key part of FAA’s mandate to enhance governance and oversight across subject entities. This successful engagement with CDA is a testament to the value our specialized consulting services bring in aligning internal audit practices with global standards and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.”

On his part, Talal Al Hashmi, Director of the Internal Audit and Risk Management Department at the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), expressed his pride in the results of the external quality assessment of internal auditing, affirming that they reflect the strength of the Authority’s internal audit system and its ongoing commitment to Global standards and enhancing institutional performance efficiency.

Al Hashemi said: “This external assessment represents a valuable addition to the continuous development journey at the Community Development Authority. It also reinforces our commitment to applying the best global practices in internal auditing. We also value the constructive collaboration with the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai, which contributes to strengthening governance and transparency principles, and supports our efforts to enhance continuous improvement and further elevate the efficiency of the work system.”

Through its specialised Consulting & Assessments services, the FAA’s Consulting & Business Excellence Department offers a range of expertise to subject entities, including the fields of governance, risk management, compliance management, internal control and internal audit.