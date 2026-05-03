UAE, Dubai – In a new achievement that reinforces its global leadership, Dubai Customs has continued its excellence in service innovation by obtaining three prestigious international accreditations from the Global Innovation Institute in the United States. This milestone once again highlights its ability to develop an advanced customs ecosystem built on innovation, proactivity, and value creation.

The three accreditations covered high-impact projects representing a qualitative leap in service development: automation of vehicle clearance certificates, the mega X-ray scanner, and the attestation service in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Two projects were classified at Level 2, which focuses on enhancing services to increase competitive value, while the third achieved Level 3—the institute’s highest classification—due to its strategic value in expanding service scope and strengthening long-term sustainability.

Strengthening global and regional leadership

This recognition underscores the advanced position Dubai Customs has established regionally and globally as a leading entity redefining government efficiency in the digital transformation era. It aligns with a clear government direction to accelerate the adoption of integrated digital models, through which Dubai Customs has developed an advanced system that enhances customer experience and elevates performance standards to more competitive and sustainable levels.

His Excellency Atiq Al Mehairi, Executive Director of the Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs, stated that this global achievement reflects the organization’s ability to translate its strategic vision into tangible results. By adopting advanced digital solutions, Dubai Customs has improved operational efficiency, accelerated procedures, and enhanced trade flow. The accredited projects also represent a leading model in leveraging technology to support the business environment and reinforce Dubai’s position as a pivotal global hub in supply chains and international trade.

He added that Dubai Customs continues to develop an integrated suite of digital services that keeps pace with global changes and supports the competitiveness of the national economy. Investment in innovation and institutional capability development remains a fundamental pillar for achieving global leadership and strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading trade and logistics hub.

Innovation culture and global confidence

Dr. Hussam Juma, Director of Service Innovation Department at Dubai Customs, affirmed that this achievement is a significant addition to the organization’s record and reflects renewed international confidence in its ability to develop services in line with the highest standards. He noted that Dubai Customs is steadily enhancing its global presence by investing in talent and fostering a work environment that encourages creativity and supports the adoption of innovative solutions.

He further emphasized that Dubai Customs continues to implement ambitious development initiatives based on adopting the latest technologies and automating customs procedures. These efforts contribute to improving operational efficiency, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting the Dubai Government’s direction toward delivering proactive and innovative services that meet future expectations.

Dubai Customs previously achieved a major milestone by obtaining the Certified Government Organization – Excellence Level accreditation from the same institute in 2023. It became the first government entity in Dubai and the first customs authority globally to receive this prestigious classification, further confirming its leadership in delivering innovative government services aligned with global best practices.

Sustaining success and economic impact

This latest achievement adds to Dubai Customs’ strong track record of success and reflects its continuous efforts to develop its customs operations in line with the highest international standards. These efforts support economic development and further establish Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and advanced logistics services.