Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic: The Syrian Ministry of Tourism has signed a technical co-operation agreement with Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a move aimed at accelerating institutional reform and embedding data governance standards across the tourism sector.

Under the partnership, Elm will work alongside the ministry to design advanced frameworks for smart archiving, records management and structured data systems. The initiative is expected to streamline internal processes, strengthen transparency, enhance information flow and improve decision-making mechanisms within the ministry.

The agreement marks a further step in the ministry’s administrative modernisation programme, aimed at replacing legacy systems and strengthening institutional capacity. By streamlining processes and enhancing governance, the ministry seeks to improve efficiency and position the tourism sector for sustainable, long-term growth.

It also aligns with the broader digital transformation roadmap, which prioritises modern information infrastructure, stronger governance frameworks, and operational excellence as key drivers of competitiveness and sector resilience.

H.E Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism commented: “Our objective is not merely to follow digital transformation, but to lead it within the tourism ecosystem. Institutional reform must begin inside the government itself. We intend for the Ministry of Tourism to serve as a national benchmark for digital governance, setting standards that extend across the wider tourism economy, from hospitality operators to investors and strategic partners. Our collaboration with Elm represents a strategic milestone in embedding structured data management and governance principles into the core of the ministry’s operations.”

For his part, Mohammad Alomair, CEO of Elm, said: “The partnership builds on Saudi Arabia’s accumulated experience in digital government transformation. Our digital journey has demonstrated how integrated data systems and governance-led reform can materially improve efficiency, transparency and service quality. We look forward to sharing this experience and supporting the Ministry of Tourism in building robust digital foundations that strengthen institutional performance and boost investor confidence.”

The agreement comes amid what officials describe as a pivotal week for Syria’s digital agenda, following the launch of several strategic technology partnerships across government institutions. Authorities have signalled that digital governance and data infrastructure reform will play a central role in the country’s broader economic recovery strategy.

About the Ministry of Tourism – Syrian Arab Republic

The Ministry of Tourism leads the development of Syria’s tourism sector through policies that support sustainable growth, enhance destination competitiveness, and expand investment opportunities across hospitality and cultural tourism. The Ministry works to advance national priorities by enabling private-sector participation, improving service quality, and strengthening Syria’s position as an emerging destination in the region.

Media Contact

Youssef Batter

Director of Public Relations & Media, Ministry of Tourism

y.batter@mots.gov.sy