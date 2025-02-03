“The Emirate of Dubai prioritises environmental sustainability, embedding it as a core principle across all its initiatives and projects. Dubai remains committed to integrating sustainable practices into its cultural and institutional framework, building on the UAE's remarkable achievements in this field and advancing its sustainable development agenda. Guided by the vision and support of our wise leadership, Dubai is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future for present and future generations.

On National Environment Day 2025, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) reaffirms its commitment to developing legislation that drives climate action and promotes environment protection, in alignment with the Emirate’s strategic vision and core values. These efforts are essential to Dubai’s sustainability-driven development, fostering resilience, addressing environmental challenges, and enhancing the Emirate’s preparedness for a sustainable and prosperous future.”

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com