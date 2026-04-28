Barka – The Environment Authority (EA) in South Batinah has carried out the second phase of a coral reef clean-up campaign in the Dimaniyat Islands Nature Reserve, reaffirming national efforts to protect Oman’s rich marine ecosystems and preserve biodiversity.

The initiative brought together 52 divers and volunteers who worked collectively to remove marine debris from sensitive reef areas. Their efforts resulted in the collection of approximately 800kg of waste, including discarded fishing gear, plastics and other pollutants that pose a serious threat to coral habitats and marine life.

This campaign is part of a broader environmental strategy aimed at safeguarding fragile underwater ecosystems that are vital to ecological balance, fisheries sustainability and eco-tourism. The Dimaniyat Islands, known for their crystal-clear waters and diverse marine species, are among Oman’s most important natural reserves, attracting both researchers and tourists.

Officials said that such initiatives not only contribute to environmental protection but also raise public awareness on the importance of responsible practices, particularly in reducing marine pollution. The participation of trained divers ensured that the clean-up operations were conducted with minimal disturbance to coral reefs, which are highly sensitive to human activity.

EA continues to collaborate with local communities, volunteers and environmental groups to promote conservation efforts and encourage sustainable interaction with marine environments. These campaigns are aligned with Oman’s long-term vision of environmental stewardship and the preservation of natural resources for future generations.

By removing harmful waste and engaging the community, the campaign highlights the critical role of collective action in maintaining the health of marine ecosystems and protecting the sultanate’s unique natural heritage, organisers said.