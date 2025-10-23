The meeting has focused on the newly adopted standards and their role in enhancing women's representation and diversity of expertise.

The meeting reviewed ways to enhance coordination between federations and sports councils to organise impactful community events and initiatives.

It discussed methods to enhance talent discovery programmes and enhance community participation through School Games and University Games, as well as the Talent Committee Platform.

The Sports Coordination Council aligns sports sector strategies and policies to enhance global competitiveness and develop a sustainable sports ecosystem.

UAE: The Sports Coordination Council held its second meeting of 2025 at the Ministry of Sports headquarters in Dubai. The meeting was presided over by H.E. Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, and attended by several senior sports officials and representatives from federal and local government entities that are members of the Council.

During the meeting, H.E. Dr Al Falasi highlighted the vital role of the Council as a strategic platform for enhancing integration between sports entities in the country, as well as keeping track of the implementation of national directives to develop the sports sector, aligning with the broader vision for the upcoming phase of development.

His Excellency further stated: “The Council plays an integral role in streamlining efforts between the nation’s sports institutions. It also strives to support various national federations and enhance the readiness of national teams, paving the way for exemplary achievements that showcase the UAE’s capabilities at various sports forums.”

During the meeting, His Excellency stated that the Ministry will be implementing strategic initiatives for discovering talents and embedding a culture of sports within various community segments, through School Games and University Games, as well as the Talent Committee Platform, developed in partnership with educational and sports entities. The aim is to enhance sports participation and discover a new generation of athletes capable of competing and reaching new levels of excellence.

H.E. Dr Al Falasi added: “This next phase of our journey will be defined by a greater focus on supporting the institutional structure of Emirati sports by unifying efforts with sports councils and enhancing the role of the private sector in sponsoring and developing sports projects. Such an approach is integral to fostering a sustainable national sports ecosystem, which can advance the national vision of creating a more integrated and prosperous future for this vital sector.”

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports; H.E. Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture; H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector; H.E. Amna Al Saleh, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Curriculum and Assessment, Ministry of Education; H.E. Amani Khaled Al Banai, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for the Support Services Sector; H.E. Mohammed Fadhil Al Hamli, Chairman of the UAE Paralympics Committee; H.E. Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; H.E. Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; H.E. Ahmed Al Raisi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Government of Ajman; and H.E. Humaid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain; H.E. Ahmed Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director General of Customer Happiness Centres at the Executive Council of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah; Nouf Al Ali, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

H.E. Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, and H.E. Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the UAE National Olympic Committee, also participated in the meeting via video conference.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council: Community Events Agenda and Masters Games

Abu Dhabi Sports Council presented its 2025 community events agenda, featuring 172 diverse sports events covering a wide range of disciplines and age groups. This reflects the Council’s continued commitment to promoting community sports participation and fostering a culture of sports as a lifestyle. The Council also showcased Abu Dhabi’s preparations to host the Masters Games 2026, which will include over 30 sports and attract around 25,000 participants aged over 30, encouraging physical activity among older age groups and enhancing intergenerational engagement. These efforts further cement Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading global sports destination that attracts thousands of participants annually across all levels and age groups.

Dubai Sports Council and the Ministry of Interior: Major Community Events

The Dubai Sports Council has outlined its key community events for 2025, including the seventh edition of the Labour Sports Tournament, which will run from September 28, 2025, to June 30, 2026, alongside a series of large-scale public events, such as the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30, which enjoys broad community participation.

The Ministry of Interior also presented its efforts in supporting community sports activities through initiatives such as Positive Spirit, the Dubai World Challenge for Obstacle Course Racing, and the Dubai Police Esports Championship, all of which have witnessed the participation of thousands from across various community segments.

School Games

The Ministry of Sports reviewed the final preparations for the third edition of the UAE School Games, which will feature the addition of Obstacle Course Racing alongside 12 other sports. The event will also expand participation to include students aged under 9 to 19 years, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Dubai Sports Council, and several federal and local partners. According to the timeline, registration opens on October 13, with the finals scheduled for May, following qualification rounds running from January to February.

University Games

The Ministry also highlighted updates on the second edition of the University Games, which will include Obstacle Course Racing in addition to three team sports: football, volleyball, and basketball. The event expects around 2,700 students from 47 universities, competing in over 700 matches to date (excluding obstacle course figures, as registration has not yet opened). The league stage began in October and will continue through February, followed by the playoffs from March 30 to April 26, culminating in the crowning of champions at the end of the academic year.

Talent Committee Platform

The UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support presented the achievements of its Talent Committee Platform, the nation’s first digital platform dedicated to identifying and developing talented athletes. To date, 1,169 athletes have created personal profiles, 307 have submitted official applications, and 126 were invited to the first assessment camp, which saw participation from 101 athletes across 22 different sports. The platform serves as a comprehensive national database for physical activity and athletic performance, enabling the tracking and scientific evaluation of athletes under the supervision of international scouts.

National Sport Talent Schools (NSTS)

The Ministry also presented the ‘National Sports Talent Schools’ initiative (NSTS), launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, which aims to transform government school complexes into comprehensive sports training centers after school hours. These centers will welcome students of all nationalities and backgrounds, promoting community participation through recreational sports hubs and embedding sports as a core pillar of student well-being. The initiative seeks to establish clear pathways for identifying and nurturing national talent and raising the competitive level of student athletes.

UAE National Olympic Committee: Strengthening Institutional Integration

In conclusion, the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC) outlined its plans to host the headquarters of 23 national sports federations, as well as three Asian federations (Rugby, Karate, and Badminton) and two Arab federations (Basketball and Rugby). The NOC has also allocated shared offices for federations without premises and meeting halls for general assemblies and workshops, all provided free of charge. The NOC will cover all logistical costs, underscoring its commitment to supporting national sports federations, providing a professional working environment, and enhancing institutional coordination and performance across the UAE’s sports ecosystem.Top of FormBottom of Form

Moreover, attendees emphasised the importance of coordination between all relevant parties to achieve institutional integration. They also underscored the importance of fostering an integrated and sustainable sports ecosystem, which can help advance the National Sports Strategy 2031 and enhance the UAE's pioneering role in the regional and global sports domain.

The Sports Coordination Council aims to align and integrate various strategies, policies, and programmes of the sports sector to enhance the UAE's global sports competitiveness, propose necessary solutions and recommendations, coordinate and synergise efforts between various sports entities and host major sports events to promote the sector’s sustainable growth. The Council also plays a role in proposing initiatives and sports programmes to enhance the skills of Emirati athletes and nurture talents capable of elevating the national sports sector.

