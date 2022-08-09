Doha, Qatar: Snap Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qatar’s Government Communications Office (GCO) to open a new office in Doha, expanding its footprint in the MENA region.

This move is part of Snap’s efforts to support and create opportunities for its highly engaged community in Qatar, as well as work closely with local partners and businesses, ultimately contributing to Qatar’s growing and vibrant digital landscape.

The creator's economy in Qatar has witnessed a significant growth over the last two years with the discovery of several local creators and Arab expats. Snap is building on this progress and sees a clear opportunity to elevate the voices of Qatar's creator ecosystem, amplify their stories and support their continued innovation.

Hussein Freijeh, General Manager of Snap Inc. in the Middle East said: "Snapchat has a highly engaged community in Qatar and we are delighted to announce our expanding presence in MENA with the opening of a new office in Doha, which reflects our support to Qatar’s growing and vibrant digital landscape. This will also allow us to better serve our local community of Snapchatters, creators and businesses, and invest in developer partnerships to create even more opportunities for digital transformation in Qatar.”

His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office, said: “We are pleased to welcome Snap Inc to Qatar and look forward to seeing the Snap community grow. This new office and strategic partnership will help them reach one of the most vibrant and digitally enabled knowledge economies in the region and will allow our citizens to continue to engage with dynamic technology for creative and commercial uses.”

Snap Inc’s leadership in MENA will be overseeing the office management and is planning to hire a team to run the operations locally.