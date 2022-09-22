The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has successfully concluded its participation in the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) 2022, which was held in Thessaloniki, Greece, from 10 to 18 September 2022.

The SCCI took part in the event under the umbrella of the UAE’s pavilion, where the UAE has been the country of honor at this year's Thessaloniki International Fair.

The chamber’s delegation included Marwan Al Muhairi, Head of the International Exhibitions Department, and Sultan Abdalla Al Ali, Senior Executive of Export Services and Market Management.

During the exhibition, the SCCI officials showcased Sharjah’s unique economic experience and its economic diversification strategy, as well as its efforts to develop non-oil sectors, the Emirate’s economic position, its state-of-the-art environment, investment incentives, and existing and future projects.

The chamber emphasized that its mission had held several fruitful meetings with various international delegations attending the fair in order to forge communication links with counterparts, and discover other countries’ best practices. The meetings also aimed to highlight the Chamber's attractive facilities provided to foreign investors and to promote Sharjah in general as well as the SCCI's investment activities in particular.

Meanwhile, the SCCI’s mission was introduced to the latest technologies, innovative ideas, and entrepreneurial projects being showcased. It also took part in business meetings with high-profile experts in various economic sectors to explore promising commercial opportunities and look into possible business prospects to advance Sharjah’s business sector.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com