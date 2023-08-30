BIT has carried out more than 1,000 successful projects worldwide with more than 200 public entities, enabling them to utilise behavioural insights to enhance institutional policies

BIT will lead a programme and three sessions during International Government Communication Forum 2023 on September 13-14 in Expo Centre Sharjah

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced that the Behavioral Insights Team (BIT), the world's first government institution dedicated to applying behavioural science and rigorous evaluation methods to public policy, is participating in the 12th annual International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), which takes place on September 13-14 under the theme 'Today's Resources. Tomorrow's Wealth' in Expo Centre Sharjah.

This new partnership between SGMB and BIT is part of IGCF's comprehensive capacity-building programme, under which BIT will lead a series of activities to introduce the basic principles of behavioural insights and the ability to apply them in the workplace to achieve broader policy outcomes. The programme will be led by Professor David Halpern CBE, Global President of Behavioural Insights Team, Scott Durand, the CEO of Accuro, Kristina Londakova, the Principal Advisor of Behavioural Insights Team, and Bridie Murphy, Associate Advisor of Behavioural Insights Team.

BIT’s experts will also elucidate the specific strategies and plans for developing human behaviour aligned with a nation’s growth, sustainability and advancement requirements. The sessions will also address the relationship between behavioural insights, preserving and sustaining resources, and ways to manage them, from household and personal to major industrial resources.

Through this partnership, SGMB aims to harness behavioural insights to enhance resource management processes and develop sustainable communication strategies, highlighting the importance of understanding and analysing human behaviour in building effective government communication.

BIT utilises empirical research in psychology, economics and other behavioural sciences to create advancement in public policy and decision-making. Their extensive programme for IGCF 2023 is designed to offer participants a unique opportunity to gain knowledge and expertise on behavioural insights, and learn how to apply them in government communication and resource management practices.

These activities are part of IGCF’s comprehensive capacity-building programme for the 12th edition, which seeks to offer a platform which will enable public servants to stay abreast of the advancements in the field.

The programme includes diverse activities like the first-of-its-kind AI Skills Camp, organised by the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF), and 'Communication for Success for Young Government Leaders' organised by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

About IGCF 2023:

The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) is a global platform fostering dialogue and discourse among experts and specialists in government communication. In its 12th edition, the forum gathers distinguished speakers from diverse sectors to deliberate on matters vital to global societies and nations. This includes a spectrum of challenges spanning economics, environment, health, society, culture, and politics while highlighting communication's pivotal role in addressing and tackling these issues. The forum's core objective is to refine government communication paradigms, amplifying collaboration among stakeholders engaged locally, regionally, and internationally.