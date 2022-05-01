Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 30, April 2022: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announced today the operating hours of its facilities during the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

All SEHA emergency departments in Abu Dhabi, including Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) and Corniche Hospital will operate for 24 hours a day, while SKMC Outpatient Clinic, SKMC Behavioral Sciences Pavilion, SKMC Occupational Health Clinic, SSMC Outpatients, and SSMC Occupational Health Clinic will remain closed throughout the Eid Al-Fitr Holidays.

All emergency departments in Al Ain and Tawam Hospital will operate for 24 hours a day, while Tawam Hospital Outpatients, Al Ain Hospital Outpatients, and Wagan Hospital will remain closed throughout the Eid Al-Fitr Holidays. SEHA Kidney Care will resume its routine operational hours from 07:00 to 23:00.

All Abu Dhabi Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) Clinics in Abu Dhabi will operate to some capacity. Al Bahia and Al Zafaranah will operate from 12:00 to 20:00 on the 1st day of Eid and from 10:00 to 22:00 from the 2nd day of Eid. Baniyas, Madinat Khalifa, and Al Maqtaa Clinic will close on the 1st day of Eid and will operate from 12:00 to 20:00 2nd and 3rd day of Eid. The Al Bateen, Al Dhafra Dental, Al Mushrif, Al Falah, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Mafraq Dental, Al Samha, and Rowdha Clinics will all remain closed for the Eid Holidays.

For the healthcare clinics managed by AHS in Al Ain, facilities in Sweihan, Al Qua'a, Al Khatem, Mezyad, and Al Hayer operate for 24 hours a day, while the Neima, Muwaiji, and Al Yahar will operate from 12:00 to 20:00 on the 1st day of Eid and 10:00 to 22:00 from the 2nd day of Eid. Al Hili will be closed on the 1st day of Eid and will operate from 12:00 to 20:00 starting on the 2nd and 3rd day of Eid. The Oud Al Touba, Al Jahli, Al Towayya, Al Ain, Al Shwaib, Al Niyadat, Al Faqaa, Al Khazna, and Remah will remain closed for Eid Holidays.

All emergency departments in Al Dhafra region will operate for 24 hours a day. Abu Al-Abyad and Sir Bani Yas Clinics will operate from 8:00 to 15:00 and 21:00 to 2:00 respectively and then from 10:00 to 19:00 starting the 2nd day of Eid. The Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center will be closed on the 1st and 2nd day of Eid and will resume operations on the 3rd day of Eid from 12:00 to 21:00. The Fever Clinic in Industrial Area will operate from 10:00 to 13:00 and then from 21:00 to 1:00 on the 1st day of Eid. The Clinic will then operate from 12:00 to 20:00 from the 2nd and 3rd day of Eid.

All Kidney Care facilities in Al Dhafra will be closed on 1st day of Eid. Timings vary across SKC centers, please refer to table below.

Hospital Saturday/Sunday 1st day of Eid 2nd day of Eid 3rd day of Eid SKC Madinat Zayed 7:00 to 19:00 Closed 7:00 to 23:00 7:00 to 19:00 SKC – Al Sila Closed 7:00 to 19:00 SKC – Delma Closed 7:00 to 19:00 Closed SKC – Ghaiathy SKC Liwa Closed 8:00 to 20:00 SKC – Al Marfa Closed

All Blood Banks in Abu Dhabi will operate from 2nd day of Eid from 7:00 to 22:00, with blood supplies to hospitals operating for 24 hours. Blood Banks in Al Ain and Al Dhafra will remain closed throughout the Eid Al-Fitr Holiday.

The SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centers at Al Manhal, Al Bahia, Rabdan, Asharej, Al Sarouj, Al Dhafra and Northern Emirates will remain open throughout the 1st, 2nd and 3rd day of Eid from 12:00 - 20:00. The SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centers at Al Shamkha, Al Madina, Al Wathba, Al Hili and Al Amrah will be closed during the three days of Eid.

The COVID-19 Screening Majlis in Al Quaa Healthcare Center in Al Ain will remain closed on the 1st and 2nd day of Eid.

For people wishing to get COVID-19 vaccinations, SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center - Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall will be open from 12:00 - 20:00 during the three days of Eid. The other SEHA COVID-19 vaccination centers will be closed during Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

COVID-19 Prime Assessments Centers in Al Mushrif, and Al Ain Convention Center will assume regular working hours while, the Madinat Zayed and Ghayathi Center will be open from 10:00 to 20:00 throughout the Eid Holiday week.

The SEHA main hotline Call Center will be closed on the 1st day of Eid and will resume their regular duties on the 2nd and 3rd day of Eid.

For more information about the working hours of SEHA’s leading facilities, please call 800 50 or visit www.SEHA.ae

-Ends-

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae