Riyadh: The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), announced the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for the Television & Radio Towers Infrastructure PPP project to develop and operate the SBA towers infrastructure by the private sector under a Rehabilitate-Finance-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (RFOMT) contract model with a 25 years contract. The project is considered one of the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) projects aimed to enhance the performance of the TV and radio towers infrastructure for the media sector in the Kingdom at 143 locations and increasing the number of TV and radio channels by qualifying and upgrading all TV sites from (DVB-T/Analogue) to (DVB-T2), with the aim of increasing the number of high-quality channels, and maintaining and operating the TV and radio towers infrastructure.

SBA and NCP invited investors and interested parties to review the EOI document - containing project information - by visiting the NCP website, ( www.ncp.gov.sa ), noting that the EOI submission phase will end on 21 July, 2024, at 3:00 PM KSA time.

For more information, please contact: media@ncp.gov.sa