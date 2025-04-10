H.E. Maher Taresh Al Alili, Member of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber, affirmed the Chamber's keenness to intensify and strengthen its participation in global economic events. He stated that the AIM Summit 2025 serves as a global platform that brings together decision-makers, investors, and government officials from various countries around the world.

Al Alili indicated that the Ajman Chamber, alongside participating entities including the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, Free Zones Authority of Ajman, Al Zorah Development Company, and Thara Entrepreneurship Hub, has intensified the holding of joint bilateral meetings with international delegations participating in the Summit. This is aimed at exploring avenues of cooperation and showcasing the investment opportunities available across numerous sectors.

H.E. Maher Al Alili emphasized the significance of the AIM Summit 2025 and its role in exchanging expertise, exploring promising partnerships, and gaining insights into the latest trends in investment and innovation across various sectors. The Summit's slogan, "Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape, Towards a New Balanced World Structure," reflects its importance and impact on the global economy and investment landscape at the present time.

For his part, Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector at Ajman Chamber, affirmed that participation in the AIM Summit 2025 embodies the Chamber's efforts to expand its international network and promote the investment opportunities that the emirate abounds with in various vital sectors.

He stated, "The Ajman Chamber and the participating entities were keen to provide specialized introductory presentations and hold direct meetings with delegations from various countries around the world, highlighting the qualitative advantages that Ajman possesses as a flexible and promising investment location."

Al Kaitoob emphasized that the Chamber continues its efforts to provide a sustainable interactive platform to attract investors, work to support business growth, and expand the horizons of international cooperation to achieve sustainable economic development, in line with Ajman Vision 2030.