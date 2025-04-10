Manama, Bahrain: A delegation from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) led by H.E. Governor Khalid Humaidan, recently visited the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland. This comes as part of ongoing efforts to support the stability of monetary and financial systems through key partnerships with global financial institutions.

During the visit, H.E. the Governor met with Mr Agustín Carstens, General Manager of the BIS, along with senior officials, to discuss ways to expand their ongoing collaboration, share insights on global financial challenges, and explore future trends shaping the financial services industry.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, stated: “This visit reaffirms our commitment to fostering partnerships with international institutions, particularly in a time of accelerated transformation and challenges in the global financial sector. We are dedicated to engaging in active dialogue that supports the development of Bahrain’s financial services sector — a key pillar of our national economy.”

The visit also provided a platform for CBB to strengthen its international network, explore collaborative opportunities with the BIS, and share their technical expertise. These discussions aim to support financial sustainability and align with the Kingdom’s ambitions for growth and digital transformation in the financial sector.