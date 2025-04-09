UAE – In a reflection of the United Arab Emirates Government’s vision to cement its global position as a leading hub for artificial intelligence and to strengthen international collaboration, UAE institutions continue to pursue the directives of the country's wise leadership in maintaining the nation's global leadership in technological and digital fields. This pursuit is embodied in the strategic steps being taken to reinforce digital infrastructure and develop national capabilities in AI and cybersecurity.

As part of these ongoing efforts, the UAE Cabinet has approved its support of Google Cloud’s launch of its first Cybersecurity Excellence Center in Abu Dhabi—an initiative that underscores the UAE’s commitment to advancing digital transformation and bolstering cybersecurity. This strategic initiative with Google Cloud is aligned with the vision of the nation's leadership to position the UAE as a global hub for cybersecurity excellence.

The initiative highlights the government's dedication to support the building of a secure and advanced digital ecosystem that keeps pace with global developments and provides a trusted environment for businesses, enterprises, and institutions across all sectors. It also reflects the country’s broader strategy to invest in emerging technologies and empower national talents, ensuring regional and global leadership in the field of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

This milestone follows the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and UAE National Security Advisor, to the United States, where His Highness met with a number of global industry leaders and CEOs to explore avenues for building and expanding strategic partnerships with UAE in artificial intelligence. These discussions focused on AI’s potential to accelerate sustainable growth, enhance global innovation, and advance digital infrastructure.

In line with these continuous efforts, the UAE Cybersecurity Council, in collaboration with Google Cloud, announced this strategic initiative aimed at supporting the UAE’s position as a global leader in cybersecurity innovation and education. This initiative, supported by the Cybersecurity Council, will see the establishment of the first-ever Cybersecurity Excellence Center in the region.

The launch of this pioneering center in Abu Dhabi is a tangible outcome of the UAE’s future-oriented vision, which aims to strengthen the nation's resilience against cyber threats, support secure digital transformation, and further establish the UAE as a global hub for innovation and technology.

Google Cloud also announced a dedicated accelerator program in 2025, selecting 25 high-potential startups from Hub71's ecosystem for a three-month program focused on scalable growth strategies and optimizing business models. Additionally, all startups within the Hub71 community are eligible for substantial Google Cloud credits, with top-performing startups accessing up to $300,000 in credits - the highest tier available globally.

The initiative will meet the aspirations of startups in the field of entrepreneurship, enabling them to benefit from Google Cloud's services for emerging companies.

Google Cloud will also, with CSC’s backing, make significant investments in advanced cloud capabilities in the UAE. The initiative will rely on Google Cloud’s secure, scalable and high-performance global infrastructure to provide the necessary foundation for advanced cybersecurity innovation. This underscores Google Cloud's long-term commitment to the UAE's cybersecurity vision, and the nation’s confidence in the platform’s security capabilities to strengthen its cyber resilience.

This initiative is poised to generate significant economic benefits for the UAE. By creating a secure digital ecosystem, the UAE can mitigate billions of dollars in potential cybercrime losses, foster a thriving cybersecurity sector, and attract substantial foreign direct investment. Based on research conducted by Access Partnership, enhanced cybersecurity capabilities are projected to prevent at least $6.8 billion in cybercrime losses by 2030, support over 20,300 specialized cybersecurity jobs, and attract up to $1.4 billion in cumulative foreign direct investment by 2030. Furthermore, a robust cybersecurity environment will encourage broader digitalization, leading to significant productivity gains across the economy.

The cybersecurity-focused centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, will be dedicated to strengthening cybersecurity capabilities across the UAE and beyond. Designed as a world-class hub for building a safer internet, the shared vision of this centre is based on:

Collaboration & knowledge sharing: Partnering with global academia, research institutes and policy makers to share knowledge, amplify impact, and promote intelligence sharing across sectors; Training & education: Equipping people and organizations with the skills needed to combat evolving threats; Expert talent: Building and maintaining a highly skilled team of intelligence analysts and security experts.

Cultivating the next generation of cyber talent

A skilled cybersecurity workforce is essential for defending against increasingly complex threats. To address this need, a CSC-endorsed training program will be delivered from the Centre of Excellence by Mandiant, part of Google Cloud. This program leverages Mandiant's global security professionals, who possess over 20 years of industry-leading investigative experience. This program offers a unique opportunity within the UAE to learn directly from experts actively handling the world's most sophisticated cyberattacks.

This program will deliver virtual, hands-on, immersive courses that equip individuals and teams with the expertise to protect critical systems, harness AI-driven security tools, and respond effectively to cyber incidents. With role-based learning and methodologies grounded in real-world breaches, this training program will shape the next generation of cyber defenders across the UAE.

At the core of this program’s approach will be:

Experiential learning: Combining instructor-led courses with cutting-edge cyber simulation exercises, training will be delivered by Mandiant’s frontline cybersecurity experts;

Combining instructor-led courses with cutting-edge cyber simulation exercises, training will be delivered by Mandiant’s frontline cybersecurity experts; Cyber simulation range: A controlled environment that replicates real-world cyber-attack scenarios. Participants engage in live incident response exercises, mirroring the tactics of advanced threat actors;

A controlled environment that replicates real-world cyber-attack scenarios. Participants engage in live incident response exercises, mirroring the tactics of advanced threat actors; Flexible learning options: Self-paced courses through Google Cloud Skills Boost, giving government employees across the UAE access to over 900 courses, labs and skills badges.

"This strategic collaboration with Google Cloud is a cornerstone of the UAE's vision to become a global cybersecurity leader. Our collaboration will not only help address the immediate cyber threats that our nation faces but, crucially, will cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity experts and foster the development of cutting-edge solutions needed to secure our digital future," said Dr. Mohamed Alkuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government.

"The UAE has a clear vision to become a global leader in cybersecurity, and Google Cloud is honored to be a foundational collaborator in building that future. Our shared goal represents a powerful combination of digital infrastructure, a hub for innovation, and a training ground for the next generation of cyber defenders. This will equip organizations and individuals with the skills and AI-driven solutions needed to thrive in the face of evolving threats,” said Cristina Pitarch, Managing Director, EMEA, Google Cloud Security.