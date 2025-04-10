Mohamed Al Musharrkh: Sharjah’s economy has shown both stability and growth with a GDP of approximately $25 billion in 2024 and a +BBB rating for market efficiency

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) have concluded their participation at ‘AIM Congress 2025’, showcasing a wide range of sustainable and forward-thinking investment opportunities across major sectors including agricultural technology, smart industrial solutions, and cutting-edge health and education technologies. Throughout the three-day event; held from April 7 to 9 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC); Invest in Sharjah championed the emirate’s role as a global investment powerhouse within the Sharjah stand.

The participation of the Sharjah Investor Services Center (Saeed), alongside Invest in Sharjah, further reinforced how the emirate’s integrated infrastructure and legislative environment create an ideal platform for businesses to thrive. Highlighting Sharjah’s comprehensive ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) supported by free zones offering competitive incentives and seamless operational frameworks, this enhances Sharjah’s reputation as a safe and attractive destination for long-term investments.

A preferred destination for long-term investments

Sharjah has consistently demonstrated its ability to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) through its unique blend of economic diversity, financial stability, and investor-friendly policies. Ranked fifth globally among the fastest-growing cities in FDI inflows, the emirate has established itself as a preferred destination for long-term investments. H.E Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of IIS, emphasised that Sharjah’s participation in AIM 2025 reflects its commitment to showcasing the advanced competitive advantages of its investment environment. He also highlighted how the emirate has become a global model for balanced growth and sectoral integration, with emerging industries playing a key role in shaping its future economy.

Expanding on this, Al Musharrkh noted, “Sharjah’s economy has shown both stability and growth with a GDP of approximately $25 billion in 2024 and a +BBB rating for market efficiency. Foreign investment across various sectors has surged by 44%, reflecting investor confidence in the emirate’s strategic vision and world-class infrastructure. AIM 2025 offers an invaluable opportunity to engage with entrepreneurs and industry leaders from around the world who are increasingly drawn to markets with proven developmental experience. In this context, Sharjah’s consistent economic performance and forward-looking policies position it as an attractive destination for global investors seeking stability and returns.”

Showcasing Sharjah’s forward-thinking investment opportunities

During their participation, Invest in Sharjah placed particular emphasis on emerging sectors that are shaping the future economy, and agricultural technology was highlighted as a key area for sustainable development addressing global challenges such as food security through innovative solutions. Smart industrial solutions were also showcased as part of Sharjah’s drive to integrate advanced technologies into manufacturing processes, enhancing efficiency and productivity. Additionally, modern health and education technologies were highlighted for their reverberating impact on society, where innovation can significantly improve quality of life while contributing to long-term economic growth.

Mapping the future of global investment

Under the theme “'Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape – Towards a New Balanced World Structure,” AIM 2025 welcomed over 20,000 attendees from 180 countries and brought together an impressive assembly of global leaders, including heads of state, more than 60 ministers, central bank governors, city mayors, and key industry stakeholders. With a packed agenda, the event featured over 1,250 speakers across 400 sessions and also saw participation from 600 exhibitors.

For Sharjah, participation in such high-profile forums aligns with its strategic goals of attracting diverse investments while contributing to sustainable economic growth on a global scale, and by leveraging platforms like AIM 2025, Invest in Sharjah continues to build meaningful connections with international stakeholders.